Whoopi Goldberg is planning to revive Sister Act for a third movie 27 years later

8 October 2020, 13:21 | Updated: 8 October 2020, 14:22

Whoopi Goldberg working out how to revive Sister Act for third movie. Picture: CBS • Sister Act

By Rory O'Connor

Whoopi Goldberg has hinted at a Sister Act 3 film, 27 years after the last instalment, and 28 years since the first film's release.

Whoopi admitted she would "jump at the chance" to return to the famous franchise and hinted that a third film may be on the way.

The 64-year-old actress revealed she would be keen to reprise her role as Sister Mary Clarence in the musical comedy film.

Speaking to James Corden, Whoopi told how the Sister Act team are "working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back".

Read more: Whoopi Goldberg to star as Sister Act’s Deloris Van Cartier once again in new London musical

Whoopi went on to reveal the reason a third film had not been made already - with the actress saying it was all down to bosses being convinced "nobody would be interested".

Whoopi Goldberg working out how to revive Sister Act for third movie
Whoopi Goldberg working out how to revive Sister Act for third movie. Picture: Getty

Whoopi explained: "For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it.

"But then quite recently, it turns out that may not be true, people might want to see it.

"It's a really fun movie, it feels good and nobody's mad, it's just, like, listen, bad singing, great singing, ok singing, and then nuns. What's better than that?"

Sister Act also starred Dame Maggie Smith and Kathy Najimy and the film took $230million at the box office.

In 1993, musician Lauryn Hill joined the cast, before the script was later turned into a Tony award-winning Broadway musical.

Sister Act The Musical: Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders
Sister Act The Musical: Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders. Picture: Sister Act

It comes after Whoopi was due to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier for the first time on stage in London this summer, before the production was postponed.

A synopsis for the show reads: "Based on the iconic movie, this sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music tells the hilarious story of the disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

"Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent!

"Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own."

