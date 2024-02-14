William Shatner facts: Star Trek actor's age, movies, wife, children and career explained

William Shatner in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

William Shatner is a Canadian actor who has achieved iconic status in the world of entertainment.

He is best known for his portrayal of Captain James T Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, a role that he played for nearly three decades across TV and film.

He has also starred in many other popular shows and movies, such as TJ Hooker, Boston Legal, and Miss Congeniality. He has won several awards, including two Emmys and a Golden Globe, and has been honoured as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Besides acting, Shatner is also a prolific writer, musician, producer, and philanthropist. He has authored dozens of books, ranging from science fiction novels to memoirs, and has recorded several albums, featuring his distinctive spoken-word style of singing.

He has also been involved in various charitable causes, such as animal welfare, environmentalism, and space exploration. William Shatner is a remarkable figure who has left an unforgettable mark on the culture and history of the 20th and 21st centuries.