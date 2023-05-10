The Temptations musical Ain't Too Proud has arrived – dates, venue and how to buy tickets

10 May 2023, 12:26

Ain’t Too Proud – The Temptations West End musical trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Here's everything you need to know about the smash hit Motown musical.

After a stunning Broadway run and full US tour, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations has finally arrived in London's West End.

The jukebox musical tells the story of the Motown icons, from their earliest beginnings in the streets of Detroit all the way to their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The production opened at the Prince Edward Theatre in London on March 31, 2023, and you can buy tickets now via the show's official website, through to October 1, 2023.

There are evening performances Tuesday to Saturday every week at 7.30pm, with matinees on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm and Sunday at 3pm.

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,
Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations,. Picture: Matthew Murphy

The cast features Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks.

It is rounded out by Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations
Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations. Picture: Matthew Murphy

Ain't Too Proud is a story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal that chronicles the meeting and rise and rise of The Temptations.

It includes the band's hits like 'My Girl', 'Just My Imagination', 'Papa Was a Rollin' Stone', 'Get Ready' and – of course – 'Ain't Too Proud to Beg'.

With lyrics by The Temptations, Ain't Too Proud has a book by Dominique Morisseau, with direction from Des McAnuff and choreography by Sergio Trujilio.

