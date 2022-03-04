What is the American Song Contest? A USA Eurovision spinoff is coming

4 March 2022, 13:49 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 14:52

American Song Contest
American Song Contest. Picture: Alamy/NBC

By Tom Eames

The American Song Contest is coming, and it's actually quite surprising that it's taken this long!

After Australia joined the Eurovision Song Contest a few years ago, fans of the long-running singing competition pondered whether other non-European countries could follow suit, including the United States.

Instead, Eurovision producers have come up with a simple yet genius new show that will get American music fans on board.

The American Song Contest will debut later in 2022, but how will it work, which contestants are taking part and when will it air?

  1. How will the American Song Contest work?

    56 different artists from a wide range of genres - including undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and legendary icons - will represent each location across the USA.

    Each artist will perform a new original song, celebrating various genres and styles across America.

    The live competition will consist of three rounds: Qualifying, Semi-Finals, and the ultimate Grand Final, where one state or territory will be crowned the winner.

  2. When will the American Song Contest air?

    Atlantic Records be the music partner for the American Song Contest, and will release the original songs featured on the series.

    The show begins on Monday March 21.

    The series will broadcast live from 8-10pm ET/PT, from the Universal Lot, and will run for eight weeks.

    The Grand Final will air on Monday, May 9 (the day before the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin).

  3. Who are the contestants?

    Michael Bolton in 2021
    Michael Bolton in 2021. Picture: Getty

    Michael Bolton, Macy Gray, Sisqo and Jewel are among the more familiar names taking part this year.

    Here are the full list of singers:

    • Alabama: Ni/Co
    • Alaska: Jewel
    • American Samoa: Tenelle
    • Arizona: Las Marias
    • Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
    • California: Sweet Taboo
    • Colorado: Riker Lynch
    • Connecticut: Michael Bolton
    • Delaware: Nitro Nitra
    • Florida: Ale Zabala
    • Georgia: Stela Cole
    • Guam: Jason J.
    • Hawaii: Bronson Varde
    • Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
    • Illinois: Justin Jesso
    • Indiana: UG skywalkin
    • Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
    • Kansas: Broderick Jones
    • Kentucky: Jordan Smith
    • Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
    • Maine: King Kyote
    • Maryland: Sisqó
    Macy Gray in 2018
    Macy Gray in 2018. Picture: Getty
    • Massachusetts: Jared Lee
    • Michigan: Ada LeAnn
    • Minnesota: Yam Haus
    • Mississippi: Keyone Starr
    • Missouri: Brett Seper
    • Montana: Jonah Prill
    • Nebraska: Jocelyn
    • Nevada: The Crystal Method
    • New Hampshire: MARi
    • New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
    • New Mexico: Khalisol
    • New York: ENISA
    • North Carolina: John Morgan
    • North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
    • Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
    • Ohio: Macy Gray
    • Oklahoma: AleXa
    • Oregon: courtship.
    • Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
    Jewel in 2016
    Jewel in 2016. Picture: Getty
    • Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán
    • Rhode Island: Hueston
    • South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
    • South Dakota: Judd Hoos
    • Tennessee: Tyler Braden
    • Texas: Grant Knoche
    • U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
    • Utah: Savannah Keyes
    • Vermont: Josh Panda
    • Virginia: Almira Zaky
    • Washington: Allen Stone
    • Washington, D.C.: NËITHER
    • West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
    • Wisconsin: Jake’O
    • Wyoming: Ryan Charles

  4. Who will host the American Song Contest?

    Kelly Clarkson
    Kelly Clarkson. Picture: Getty

    Pop legend Kelly Clarkson and hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg will host the shows.

    Snoop Dogg said: "I am honoured to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas."

    Snoop Dogg
    Snoop Dogg. Picture: Getty

    Kelly added: "I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America.

    "I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs."

