What is the American Song Contest? A USA Eurovision spinoff is coming

American Song Contest. Picture: Alamy/NBC

By Tom Eames

The American Song Contest is coming, and it's actually quite surprising that it's taken this long!

After Australia joined the Eurovision Song Contest a few years ago, fans of the long-running singing competition pondered whether other non-European countries could follow suit, including the United States.

Instead, Eurovision producers have come up with a simple yet genius new show that will get American music fans on board.

The American Song Contest will debut later in 2022, but how will it work, which contestants are taking part and when will it air?