Aswad singer Drummie Zeb dies, aged 62

Drummie Zeb was the frontman of reggae band Aswad. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Aswad singer Drummie Zeb has passed away, aged 62.

The reggae band confirmed on Friday (September 2) that their frontman had died, paying tribute to the musician.

The statement read: "It is with deepest regret and profound loss that we have to announce the passing of our brother Angus ‘Drummie’ Gaye.

"Drummie was the lead vocalist for the iconic band Aswad and is much loved and respected by both family, friends and peers alike.

Aswad as a four-piece. Picture: Getty

"More information will be given at a later time but on behalf of his family and Aswad - we ask that their privacy is respected at this heart-breaking time.

"Drummie has left us to join our ancestors and leaves a huge void both personally and professionally."

Tributes have come in for Drummie, including from UB40 star Ali Campbell, who described him as a "reggae pioneer".

Ali tweeted: "Very sad to hear the passing of Aswads Drummie Zeb. We’ve lost another U.K Reggae pioneer. Deepest condolences go out to all of the Aswad family @TheRealAswad. Big Love".

Very sad to hear the passing of Aswads Drummie Zeb



We’ve lost another U.K Reggae pioneer.



Deepest condolences go out to all of the Aswad family @TheRealAswad



Big Love ❤️💛💚 pic.twitter.com/olXt0KEmEW — ALI CAMPBELL (@UB40) September 2, 2022

Drummie grew up in London, and rose to fame with Aswad in the 1970s and 1980s. They released 21 albums, and had three Grammy nominations.

Aswad's hits included 1988's 'Don't Turn Around' , 1994's 'Shine' and 'Give a Little Love'. They also performed with Sir

Cliff Richard in 1989 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The group changed in 1996, leaving Drummie and Tony 'Gad' Robinson to continue Aswad as a duo. In the late 1990s, Aswad toured with The Wailers. Aswad released their most recent album - City Lock - in 2009.

Drummie was a father to six children.