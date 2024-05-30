The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs wows fans at 65 in make-up free video

Susanna Hoffs seemingly hasn't aged a bit since The Bangles' heyday. Picture: Getty/Susanna Hoffs Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She's an ageless beauty.

The Bangles' front-woman Susanna Hoffs has always been a pin-up throughout the entirety of her career in music.

The lead singer of a band always has an extra kind of appeal, a certain pizazz, and Susanna had it in spades.

Even the toils of many years in rock 'n' roll and living in the tour van haven't taken their toll on her.

Having recently reached the age of 65, Susanna Hoffs looks remarkably young, especially as she prefers to embrace wearing absolutely no make-up.

She isn't afraid to go make-up-free, and in fact, recently promoted her fresh-faced appearance to her many thousands of followers on Instagram.

Posting a video of her tranquil morning routine, she says: "This is 65. No makeup. I had my coffee, cheers. And I'm getting ready to walk."

Blimey, many of us would dream of looking half that good first thing in the morning!

Naturally - as natural as her appearance - Hoffs' thousands of fans were quick to comment on how gorgeous she looked.

"You were a beautiful woman your whole life!" some follower wrote, whilst another commented: "How could anyone look so beautiful without makeup!!!??? You blow me away!!!!!"

She's blown us all away, despite casually writing in the caption alongside the video: "I just woke up. Sleepy head, despite the coffee."

At the beginning of the year, Susanna celebrated her 65th birthday and posted a personal video in which she addressed her thoughts on ageing and getting older as a woman.

"I'm 65. Time marches on, but it's all good," she said on 30th January 2024. "No makeup. It’s gonna be OK, getting older is OK. It really is. Older and wiser."

She's growing older gracefully, and her natural beauty isn't diminishing whatsoever.

Susanna looked incredible in a green dress she wore on television nearly thirty years ago. Picture: Getty/Susanna Hoffs Instagram

At the tail end of 2023, Susanna defied her age once again when she tried on a dress she first wore nearly thirty years ago.

Hoffs first wore a slender green dress during her appearance on late night chat show,, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, in 1996.

"This is the dress that I wore a lot," Hoffs states directly at the camera whilst showing off her green minidress, saying it felt "funny" to wear it again.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t help myself," she says. "The dress still kinda fits. I'm sucking in my tummy a little bit."

Sucking in your tummy? What tummy exactly? If we all looked as good as Susanna, there would no doubt be a surge of people re-using their garments from yesteryear.