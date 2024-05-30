The Bangles' Susanna Hoffs wows fans at 65 in make-up free video

30 May 2024, 16:58

Susanna Hoffs seemingly hasn't aged a bit since The Bangles' heyday.
Susanna Hoffs seemingly hasn't aged a bit since The Bangles' heyday. Picture: Getty/Susanna Hoffs Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She's an ageless beauty.

The Bangles' front-woman Susanna Hoffs has always been a pin-up throughout the entirety of her career in music.

The lead singer of a band always has an extra kind of appeal, a certain pizazz, and Susanna had it in spades.

Even the toils of many years in rock 'n' roll and living in the tour van haven't taken their toll on her.

Having recently reached the age of 65, Susanna Hoffs looks remarkably young, especially as she prefers to embrace wearing absolutely no make-up.

She isn't afraid to go make-up-free, and in fact, recently promoted her fresh-faced appearance to her many thousands of followers on Instagram.

Posting a video of her tranquil morning routine, she says: "This is 65. No makeup. I had my coffee, cheers. And I'm getting ready to walk."

Blimey, many of us would dream of looking half that good first thing in the morning!

Naturally - as natural as her appearance - Hoffs' thousands of fans were quick to comment on how gorgeous she looked.

"You were a beautiful woman your whole life!" some follower wrote, whilst another commented: "How could anyone look so beautiful without makeup!!!??? You blow me away!!!!!"

She's blown us all away, despite casually writing in the caption alongside the video: "I just woke up. Sleepy head, despite the coffee."

At the beginning of the year, Susanna celebrated her 65th birthday and posted a personal video in which she addressed her thoughts on ageing and getting older as a woman.

"I'm 65. Time marches on, but it's all good," she said on 30th January 2024. "No makeup. It’s gonna be OK, getting older is OK. It really is. Older and wiser."

She's growing older gracefully, and her natural beauty isn't diminishing whatsoever.

Susanna looked incredible in a green dress she wore on television nearly thirty years ago.
Susanna looked incredible in a green dress she wore on television nearly thirty years ago. Picture: Getty/Susanna Hoffs Instagram

At the tail end of 2023, Susanna defied her age once again when she tried on a dress she first wore nearly thirty years ago.

Hoffs first wore a slender green dress during her appearance on late night chat show,, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, in 1996.

"This is the dress that I wore a lot," Hoffs states directly at the camera whilst showing off her green minidress, saying it felt "funny" to wear it again.

“Oh my God, I couldn’t help myself," she says. "The dress still kinda fits. I'm sucking in my tummy a little bit."

Sucking in your tummy? What tummy exactly? If we all looked as good as Susanna, there would no doubt be a surge of people re-using their garments from yesteryear.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Duran Duran's best songs

Duran Duran's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Duran Duran

Barry Manilow was forced to cancel one of his farewell concerts at his London Palladium residency under "doctor's orders".

Barry Manilow makes triumphant return to London stage after cancelling concert on "doctor's orders"
Sydnie Christmas on BGT

Britain's Got Talent: Singer Sydnie Christmas has judges in tears with incredible 'My Way' performance

Britain's Got Talent

"Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No."

Shania Twain believes her ex-husband deserves "empathy and understanding" after cheating on her

Shania Twain

Dolly has announced her upcoming 50th album which will focus on her family history, with a docu-series announced.

Dolly Parton announces new album and new TV series about her family history (including her Welsh roots)

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

The incredible moment, sees both Robin and Barry Gibb perform lead vocals on 'To Love Somebody' – a song which Barry Gibb historically took the lead on with backing from his brothers.

Bee Gees: When Barry and Robin Gibb sang moving 'To Love Somebody' for first time after Maurice's death

Barry Gibb

"I see your true colours, shining through."

The Story of... 'True Colours' by Cyndi Lauper

Song Facts

After fostering Nicole as his first child, Lionel Richie couldn't contain his emotion, so poured it into a beautiful song about his beloved daughter.

The gorgeous 1986 song Lionel Richie wrote about his daughter Nicole

Lionel Richie

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Coldplay's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

Song Lists

Karis Anderson performs 'The Best' for Smooth Radio

Tina Turner Musical: West End star Karis Anderson performs brilliant acoustic version of 'The Best'

Tina Turner

Samantha Gibb performs in front of her uncle Barry Gibb in Philadelphia, 2014.

Bee Gees: Maurice Gibb's lookalike daughter sings 'You Win Again' as emotional Barry Gibb watches on

Barry Gibb