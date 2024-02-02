Bruce Springsteen pays beautiful tribute to his mum Adele, who has died at the age of 98

2 February 2024, 10:45

Watch the trailer for Springsteen on Broadway

By Mayer Nissim

Bruce Springsteen's mother Adele joined him on stage on several occasions over the years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to his mother Adele, after her death at the age of 98.

The Boss posted a touching video of him dancing with his mum to Glenn Miller's 'In The Mood' on his Instagram feed and accompanied it with lyrics from his classic song 'The Wish', an outtake from his Tunnel of Love album.

"Adele Springsteen - May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024," Bruce wrote.

"I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink.

"And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work."

He continued: "It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard.

"I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance. Bruce Springsteen, The Wish"

Adele and her husband – Bruce's dad Douglas who died in 1998 – have been the subject or inspiration for a number of Bruce's songs over the years, while Adele memorably appeared with Bruce on stage several times.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Debbie Sledge interview

Debbie Sledge is hoping for a full Sister Sledge reunion: "I believe it's going to happen"

Barry Gibb would still have the chance to sing with his late brother Robin whilst on the Mythology Tour.

When Barry Gibb was joined on-screen by late Robin Gibb for emotional duet of Bee Gees' 'I Started A Joke'

Bee Gees

REO Speedwagon's 1980 hit 'Keep On Loving You' and Train's 2001 hit 'Drops Of Jupiter' are two of the greatest rock ballads ever.

REO Speedwagon and Train mash up their mega hits for amazing one-off TV performance

Luke Combs has been confirmed as one of the performers at the Grammy Awards this year, and a very special guest might be joining him.

Tracy Chapman rumoured to join Luke Combs at Grammys for duet of 'Fast Car'

Country

Billy Joel - Turn The Lights Back On

Billy Joel unveils gorgeous first new single in over a decade 'Turn The Lights Back On'

Billy Joel

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Barry Gibb teams up with his son

When Barry Gibb's son got on stage for emotional duet of Bee Gees' 'I've Gotta Get A Message to You'

Barry Gibb

Billy Joel's best songs

Billy Joel's 15 best songs of all time, ranked

Billy Joel

The cast of Ghostbusters then and now

Ghostbusters: Where are the cast of the 1984 sci-fi comedy now?

TV & Film

Frankie Goes To Hollywood. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood's 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Only Fools and Horses at 40: Remembering the heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

Only Fools and Horses: The heartbreaking 'Holding Back the Years' moment at Rodney's wedding

TV & Film

Bob Marley

Bob Marley One Love movie: The cast and the real life people they play revealed

Bob Marley