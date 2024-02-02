Bruce Springsteen pays beautiful tribute to his mum Adele, who has died at the age of 98

By Mayer Nissim

Bruce Springsteen's mother Adele joined him on stage on several occasions over the years.

Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to his mother Adele, after her death at the age of 98.

The Boss posted a touching video of him dancing with his mum to Glenn Miller's 'In The Mood' on his Instagram feed and accompanied it with lyrics from his classic song 'The Wish', an outtake from his Tunnel of Love album.

"Adele Springsteen - May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024," Bruce wrote.

"I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink.

"And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work."

He continued: "It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard.

"I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance. Bruce Springsteen, The Wish"

Adele and her husband – Bruce's dad Douglas who died in 1998 – have been the subject or inspiration for a number of Bruce's songs over the years, while Adele memorably appeared with Bruce on stage several times.