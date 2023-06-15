Candi Staton facts: Singer's age, husbands, children, songs and career explained

Candi Staton in 2006. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Candi Staton is one of the greatest soul singers of her generation, and has been performing for over six decades.

Best known for her soulful hits such as her remake of Tammy Wynette's 'Stand by Your Man', and disco anthem 'Young Hearts Run Free', Candi Staton has also recorded gospel, house and country music, earning the title of 'First Lady of Southern Soul'.

Candi began singing gospel at a young age with the Jewell Gospel Trio, and toured with legends such as Mahalia Jackson, Sam Cooke and CL Franklin, Aretha's father.

In 1968, she launched her solo career as a Southern soul stylist, working with producers such as Rick Hall and Clarence Carter, whom she married and later divorced. In the late 1970s, she became a disco diva, scoring hits on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the 1980s, she returned to gospel music and became a born-again Christian. In the 1990s, she experienced a revival when her song 'You Got the Love' was remixed by the Source, and became an anthem for the rave generation.

Now in her 80s, she is still going strong and is playing Glastonbury in 2023.