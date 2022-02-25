The Cher Show: Meet the three actresses playing Cher on the upcoming UK tour

25 February 2022, 14:23

By Mayer Nissim

The Cher Show is a unique musical experience that features not one, not two, but THREE different stars playing Cher.

Cher has achieved so much in her career that it's a pretty tall order for just one woman to play the pop superstar on stage.

That's not a problem in The Cher Show, a unique musical that opened on Broadway in 2018 and features three different stars as Cher, marking out the distinct phases in her life.

The producers of a new UK and Ireland tour of The Cher Show have now announced the three actresses who will play Cher: Debbie Kurup as 'Star', Danielle Steers as 'Lady', and Millie O’Connell as 'Babe'.

Further casting for the new production, which will include the characters of Bob Mackie, Sonny Bono, and Cher's parents John and Georgia, will be announced soon.

As well as taking in the major events of her life, The Cher Show also includes a massive 35 Cher songs, including 'If I Could Turn Back Time', 'I Got You Babe', 'Strong Enough', 'The Shoop Shoop Song' and 'Believe'.

The Cher Show: Millie O'Connell, Debbie Kurup & Danielle Steers
The Cher Show: Millie O'Connell, Debbie Kurup & Danielle Steers. Picture: Matt Crockett

The UK and Ireland tour opens at Leicester's Curve on April 15, 2022 and current dates run all the way through til April 2023.

The massive tour includes performances in Sunderland, Hull, Sheffield, Manchester, Belfast, Blackpool, Nottingham, Canterbury, Plymouth, Dublin, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Southend, Cardiff, Stoke, Woking, Cheltenham, Dartford, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton, Bradford, Brighton, York, Ipswich, Southampton, Northampton, Liverpool, Bristol, Wimbledon, Darlington, Torquay, Oxford, Llandudno, Norwich, and Carlisle.

Cher in concert
Cher in concert. Picture: Alamy

Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

This new production marks the European premiere of the show, which won two Tony Awards for its first Broadway run.

The book is by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), with choreography by Oti Mabuse, direction by Arlene Phillips, and costume design from Gabriella Slade. Further dates to be announced.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elton John has performed at Madison Square Garden over 70 times throughout his career.

Revisit '52 years of memories' as Elton John bids farewell to "favourite venue" Madison Square Garden

Elton John

Relive Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross and Dionne Warwick's spellbinding 1987 performance

Relive Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross and Dionne Warwick's spellbinding 1987 performance

Whitney Houston

The tragic story of Karen Carpenter, one of the greatest vocalists of all time

The tragic story of Karen Carpenter, one of the greatest vocalists of all time

Carpenters

Wham! were the first ever western pop group to perform in the Republic of China and the screams of the crowd prove just what a special night it was for everyone who witnessed the concert.

When George Michael cheekily sang 'Careless Whisper' bare chested and the audience went berserk

George Michael

Adam Lambert, who would go on to perform sold-out stadiums across the world as the lead singer of one of history's most famous and successful bands, waited nervously in front of the judges as they held his fate in their hands.

When unknown Adam Lambert sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at TV audition and nearly didn't get through

Queen

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed