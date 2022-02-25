The Cher Show: Meet the three actresses playing Cher on the upcoming UK tour

By Mayer Nissim

The Cher Show is a unique musical experience that features not one, not two, but THREE different stars playing Cher.

Cher has achieved so much in her career that it's a pretty tall order for just one woman to play the pop superstar on stage.

That's not a problem in The Cher Show, a unique musical that opened on Broadway in 2018 and features three different stars as Cher, marking out the distinct phases in her life.

The producers of a new UK and Ireland tour of The Cher Show have now announced the three actresses who will play Cher: Debbie Kurup as 'Star', Danielle Steers as 'Lady', and Millie O’Connell as 'Babe'.

Further casting for the new production, which will include the characters of Bob Mackie, Sonny Bono, and Cher's parents John and Georgia, will be announced soon.

As well as taking in the major events of her life, The Cher Show also includes a massive 35 Cher songs, including 'If I Could Turn Back Time', 'I Got You Babe', 'Strong Enough', 'The Shoop Shoop Song' and 'Believe'.

The Cher Show: Millie O'Connell, Debbie Kurup & Danielle Steers. Picture: Matt Crockett

The UK and Ireland tour opens at Leicester's Curve on April 15, 2022 and current dates run all the way through til April 2023.

The massive tour includes performances in Sunderland, Hull, Sheffield, Manchester, Belfast, Blackpool, Nottingham, Canterbury, Plymouth, Dublin, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Southend, Cardiff, Stoke, Woking, Cheltenham, Dartford, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Wolverhampton, Bradford, Brighton, York, Ipswich, Southampton, Northampton, Liverpool, Bristol, Wimbledon, Darlington, Torquay, Oxford, Llandudno, Norwich, and Carlisle.

Cher in concert. Picture: Alamy

Tickets for all dates are on sale now.

This new production marks the European premiere of the show, which won two Tony Awards for its first Broadway run.

The book is by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys), with choreography by Oti Mabuse, direction by Arlene Phillips, and costume design from Gabriella Slade. Further dates to be announced.