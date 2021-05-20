Cher marks her 75th birthday by announcing a biopic of her life from the producers of Mamma Mia
20 May 2021, 12:18
The writers of Forrest Gump and A Star is Born are to work with singer Cher on a biopic about her life.
Cher has announced a biopic of her life is in the works.
The star – who turns 75 today (May 20) – says that the producers of Mamma Mia! and A Star Is Born are working with writers from A Star Is Born on the new project.
See more: Cher facts: Singer's age, husbands, children, real name and more revealed
Theatre and film producer Judy Cramer and co-producer Gary Goetzman, who were behind the stage and movie adaptations of Mamma Mia are confirmed to be involved, with the pair having previously work with Cher on Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.
Eric Roth, five-time Oscar nominee and the screenwriter for films The Insider, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Munich, Forrest Gump and 2018’s A Star Is Born, will be creating the script for the Cher biopic.
See more: When Tom Cruise and Cher secretly dated in the 1980s: 'There was a connection'
Cher personally announced the collaboration on her Twitter page to her 3.9 million followers.
“Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING [sic],” Cher tweeted.
See more: When Sonny & Cher reunited to perform 'I Got You Babe' for the very last time
“THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT. FORREST GUMP, A STAR IS BORN, SUSPECT TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS [sic].”
Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING.— Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021
THEYY PRODUCED
BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,&
MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️
FORREST GUMP
A STAR IS BORN
SUSPECT
TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS
It's not yet known whether the film will be looking at a specific time of the singer's life or an overview of 75 years.
See more: When Tom Jones and Cher brazenly flirted on stage, before performing a sensational duet in 1976
However Deadline have reported that despite the producers of A Star Is Born and Mamma Mia! being involved, the film will be more akin to Freddie Mercury's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody than a “break-into-song musical”.