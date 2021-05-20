Cher marks her 75th birthday by announcing a biopic of her life from the producers of Mamma Mia

Cher has announced a biopic of her life is in the works with the people behind Mamma Mia and A Star Is Born. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The writers of Forrest Gump and A Star is Born are to work with singer Cher on a biopic about her life.

The star – who turns 75 today (May 20) – says that the producers of Mamma Mia! and A Star Is Born are working with writers from A Star Is Born on the new project.

Theatre and film producer Judy Cramer and co-producer Gary Goetzman, who were behind the stage and movie adaptations of Mamma Mia are confirmed to be involved, with the pair having previously work with Cher on Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Eric Roth, five-time Oscar nominee and the screenwriter for films The Insider, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Munich, Forrest Gump and 2018’s A Star Is Born, will be creating the script for the Cher biopic.

Cher personally announced the collaboration on her Twitter page to her 3.9 million followers.

“Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING [sic],” Cher tweeted.

“THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT. FORREST GUMP, A STAR IS BORN, SUSPECT TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS [sic].”

It's not yet known whether the film will be looking at a specific time of the singer's life or an overview of 75 years.

However Deadline have reported that despite the producers of A Star Is Born and Mamma Mia! being involved, the film will be more akin to Freddie Mercury's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody than a “break-into-song musical”.