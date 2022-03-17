Daniel Bedingfield facts: Singer's age, songs, family and where he is now revealed

17 March 2022, 19:25

Daniel Bedingfield
Daniel Bedingfield. Picture: Getty

Daniel Bedingfield was one of the biggest popstars in the UK in the early 2000s.

But just a few years after his breakthrough, he appeared to vanish from the public eye.

Here's all the facts about the underrated singer-songwriter:

  1. Who is Daniel Bedingfield?

    Daniel Bedingfield was a truly unique popstar, in a time where singer-songwriter pop idols were in vogue.

    He burst onto the scene 2001 with a song he made in his bedroom, and instead of being a one-hit-wonder, he kept scoring hit after hit.

    His first album Gotta Get Thru This was one of the best-selling albums of the early 2000s (selling over 1.6m in the UK alone). It had six top 40 hits and three number one singles.

    The title single also made the US top 10, and he even guest-starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

    Daniel was named Best Male at the 2004 Brit Awards, which at the time was very rare if your name wasn't Robbie Williams.

    He then released his second album – Second First Impression – the very same year as his Brits triumph. The album sadly sold poorly in comparison to the first.

  2. Daniel Bedingfield songs: What are his biggest hits?

    Daniel scored a huge number one in 2001 with 'Gotta Get Thru This', a dance-pop-R&B-garage hybrid.

    A year later, he had a second number one, but with a totally different sound - the love song 'If You're Not the One'.

    He had a third number one with another ballad, 'Never Gonna Leave Your Side'.

    His other hits included 'James Dean', 'I Can't Read You', 'Nothing Hurts Like Love' and 'Wrap My Words Around You'.

  3. What is Daniel Bedingfield doing now?

    Daniel Bedingfield in War of the Worlds
    Daniel Bedingfield in War of the Worlds. Picture: Getty

    It was eight years before his third release, a 10-track EP released online that needed a crowdfunding campaign to get a release.

    Stop the Traffik – Secret Fear was purely for the fans and didn't spark a major comeback.

    One reason his second album didn't fare too well, was because wasn't able to promote it properly, as he was nearly killed in a serious car accident in New Zealand. He was left with severe head and neck injuries after his car rolled off the road.

    During his recovery time, he also began co-writing for other artists, including American Idol finalist David Archuleta, X Factor winner Ben Haenow and Pixie Lott. He also co-wrote SecondCity's 'I Wanna Feel', which reached number one in the UK in 2014. 

    He had a comeback in his home country of New Zealand in 2012, after joining the judging panel for the X Factor.

    Daniel returned to the UK in 2016, when he joined the cast of the West End production of Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds alongside the likes of Jimmy Nail, David Essex and Heidi Range.

    However, despite positive reviews for his performance as the Artilleryman, he quit the production after just a few weeks. Sources claimed there had been "tensions" backstage, while his spokesperson said he left due to "unforeseen circumstances".

    As far as we can tell, Daniel is still making music and writing with other artists, but he prefers to keep a low profile. He is still active on social media, but rarely posts updates.

    We're still hoping for a Craig David-style comeback one day...

  4. Daniel Bedingfield age: How old is he?

    View this post on Instagram

    Driving this truck to burning man. Busted tire. Wah

    A post shared by Daniel Bedingfield (@danielbedingfld) on

    Daniel was born on December 3, 1979. He celebrated his 42nd birthday in 2021.

  5. Who is Daniel's sister Natasha Bedingfield?

    Daniel and Natasha in 2004
    Daniel and Natasha in 2004. Picture: Getty

    A couple of years after Daniel scored chart success, his younger sister Natasha released her own music.

    Natasha's debut album Unwritten spawned several hits, including the number one 'These Words'.

    He also has a brother named Joshua and a sister named Nikola, who is also a singer.

