Daniel Bedingfield returns with first UK tour in 19 years: Tickets and dates revealed

23 January 2024, 10:20 | Updated: 23 January 2024, 10:22

Daniel Bedingfield is back
Daniel Bedingfield is back. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Daniel Bedingfield is back!

The 'Gotta Get Thru This' singer has announced his return to the UK, with his first tour since 2005.

Daniel Bedingfield will stage three big dates, celebrating over 20 years of classic album Gotta Get Thru This.

Born in New Zealand and raised in London, Daniel became a massive star in the early 2000s with his number one hits 'Gotta Get Thru This', 'If You're Not the One' and 'Never Gonna Leave Your Side'.

His debut album was a massive success, and he won the Best British Male award at the Brit Awards. However, he has not released a full album since 2004's Second First Impression.

Daniel Bedingfield - If You're Not The One

Since moving to Los Angeles and travelling around the world in recent years, Daniel has been a judge on The X Factor New Zealand, performed with Fred Again... in New York, and has also been working on new music.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale Friday (January 26) at 10am.

The dates are:

  • Sunday April 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
  • Mon April 22: Birmingham Symphony Hall
  • Tuesday 23: London Palladium
Daniel Bedingfield tour
Daniel Bedingfield tour. Picture: Daniel Bedingfield

