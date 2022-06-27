Darren Hayes announces massive UK tour to mark Savage Garden's 25th anniversary

Darren Hayes will celebrate Savage Garden on tour. Picture: Darren Hayes/Getty

By Mayer Nissim

The former Savage Garden frontman will celebrate his old band's anniversary on his upcoming tour.

Darren Hayes's career went from strength to strength since Savage Garden split way back in 2001, but his fans always had a soft spot for his former duo with producer Daniel Jones.

The group scored massive hits in the 1990s with songs including 'To the Moon and Back', 'Truly Madly Deeply', 'Affirmation', 'I Want You' 'The Animal Song' and 'I Knew I Loved You'.

After winning success as a solo star with a clutch of albums, Hayes has been on break for the past ten years, instead focusing on a career in stand-up, sketch comedy and podcasts.

He returned to music in January 2022 with the single 'Let's Try Being in Love', following it up with the songs 'Do You Remember' and 'Poison Blood'.

Hayes still clearly has plenty of affection for his former partnership, as he's dedicating his 2023 UK tour to the 25th anniversary of Savage Garden.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday, June 30 at 9am.

Darren Hayes - 2023 UK Tour. Picture: Darren Hayes

"You never know how much you love something until it's taken away from you," Hayes said.

"After almost a decade out of the spotlight and all this time in lockdown I found myself really missing the electric feeling that only a live audience can bring."

He added: "After 25 years in the music industry, I feel like we've grown up together.

"To sing these songs again after all we've been through is going to feel like a family reunion. I'm beyond excited to return."

The full tour dates are as follows: