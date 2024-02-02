Exclusive

Debbie Sledge is hoping for a full Sister Sledge reunion: "I believe it's going to happen"

By Tom Eames

They are one of pop's greatest families.

Sister Sledge burst onto the music scene in the 1970s, and scored timeless hits such as 'We Are Family' and 'He's the Greatest Dancer'.

Often teaming up with Chic's Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, Sister Sledge became one of the greatest disco groups of all time.

Originally consisting of Debbie, Kim, Joni and Kathy Sledge, the group has seen various versions over the years. Kathy decided to go solo in 1989, and Joni sadly passed away in 2017.

Debbie Sledge currently performs her Sledgendary show alongside her family members including Joni's son Thaddeus Sledge, and Debbie's daughter Camille.

Smooth's Angie Greaves caught up with Debbie about her solo jazz shows, and also spoke about her hopes for a full reunion with her sisters.

"Yes, that would be me always bringing it up," Debbie said of a future reunion. "But at the moment, they're very clear to me that they want to do their own thing.

"Everybody has different creative choices that they want to try, and they're also creative. But I just believe it's going to happen.

"It doesn't make any sense to me any other way. It's going to happen."

Debbie Sledge and Sister Sledge will perform at Blenheim Palace on June 13.