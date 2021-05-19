The latest odds and favourites to win Eurovision 2021

This year's Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Rotterdam. Picture: Eurovision

By Emma Clarke

After last year's Song Contest was cancelled, the annual music event is returning this week!

Eurovision fans will be delighted to know that this year's Song Contest is right around the corner.

Taking place in Rotterdam, this year's event is set to be a good one - especially as last year's was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Representing the UK this year is James Newman with his original song, Embers. Not only is the tune seriously catchy, Newman's impressive vocals will hopefully put us in better stead than usual (here's hoping!).

But who will be crowned the Eurovision 2021 winner? Here are the latest odds, predictions and favourites from the bookies...

Who will win Eurovision 2021?

The bookies' favourites are currently:

1. Italy, Måneskin singing Zitti E Buoni - 5/2

2. France, Barbara Pravi singing Voilà - 11/4

3. Malta, Destiny singing Je Me Casse - 5/1

Odds of the UK winning are currently are 300/1 (ouch).

*Odds are correct at the time of writing this article.

Which countries are in the final?

Although several countries have secured their place in Saturday's final, the last semi-final takes place on May 20.

So far, these are the countries performing on Saturday:

James Newman, United Kingdom

Blas Cantó, Spain

Måneskin, Italy

Jendrik, Germany

Barbara Pravi, France

Jeangu Macrooy, The Netherlands

Which country has won the most Eurovision titles?

While you may be inclined to think Sweden holds the most titles, it is actually Ireland who have won Eurovision the most times.

In total, they've won the crown seven times:

1970 - Dana, All Kinds of Everything

1980 - Johnny Logan, What's Another Year?

1987 - Johnny Logan, Hold Me Now

1992 - Linda Martin, Why Me?

1993 - Niamh Kavanagh, In Your Eyes

1994 - Paul Harrington & Charlie McGettigan, Rock 'n' Roll Kids

1996 - Eimear Quinn, The Voice

Who won Eurovision last time?

As Rotterdam is hosting this year's event, you probably guessed that The Netherlands won the competition in 2019.

The performer was Duncan Laurence, with the song Arcade.

When did the UK last win Eurovision?

The last UK entry to win Eurovision was Katrina in the Waves back in 1997.

While you probably know them for their popular song Walking on Sunshine, the band performed Love Shine A Light in Dublin, Ireland.

Last year's contestants performed a rendition of the song remotely, in place of the Song Contest.

You can watch the clip below.

When is Eurovision 2021 and how can I watch it?

This year's Grand Final is taking place on Saturday, May 22.

The live coverage will kick off on BBC One from 8pm, and usually runs until midnight.