Frankie Valli gets married to fourth wife Jackie at the age of 89

28 June 2023, 12:07

It's fourth time lucky for Four Seasons singer Frankie Valli.
It's fourth time lucky for Four Seasons singer Frankie Valli. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's marriage number four for the Four Seasons singer.

Frankie Valli has shared the news that he has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jackie Jacobs at a recent ceremony in Las Vegas.

The legendary singer of the Four Seasons was gushing about becoming a married man for the fourth time.

Talking to People magazine, Frankie said: "It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life", getting married once again at the ripe old age of 89.

Valli and Jacobs exchanged their vows during an intimate wedding in 'Sin City', with just the two lovers in attendance.

CBS Executive Jackie Jacobs wore a gorgeous white bridal gown, and silver pendant earrings, and had her hair in an ample up-do.

Meanwhile, the 'Grease' singer wore a classic Nancy suit complete with a crisp, white button-down shirt and a gold chain underneath

In typical Frankie fashion, the newlyweds became husband and wife whilst his iconic 1967 song 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You' played in the background.

Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs in 2023. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs in 2023. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic). Picture: Getty

Frankie and Jackie have been an official couple since 2015, having first met back in 2007 through mutual friends.

"We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner," Jacobs revealed in People magazine.

"We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since."

A native of Maryland, Jackie attended the University of Maryland where she studied radio, television, and film, and has worked for CBS since 1998 where she currently holds the position of Senior Director of Marketing.

The happy couple made their first public appearance together in 2016 when they both attended the opening night of Frankie's Broadway show: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Although they keep their relationship relatively private, they will always accompany one another at premieres they're invited to.

Jackie has been vocal about her admiration for her new husband and his outstanding career in music, telling FabTV in 2019: "His shows are so fantastic."

"He did a show a few weeks ago at the Saban Theater and there have been people who have said it may have been one of the best shows he's ever done in his life. It was incredible."

Frankie and Jackie have been together since 2015. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Frankie and Jackie have been together since 2015. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic). Picture: Getty

Frankie's marriage with Jackie will be his fourth: in 1957, when he was in his early 20's he married Mary Mandel, who raised their two daughters together, Antonia and Francine along with Mandel's daughter Celia, though eventually divorced in 1971.

His marriage to MaryAnn Hannagan was next in 1974, who stayed together for eight years until they divorced in 1982.

Only two years after Frankie married his third wife, Randy Clohessy, and were together for twenty years until they divorced in 2004.

The 'Walk Like A Man' singer also had three sons with his third wife: Francesco, and twins Emilio and Brando.

Frankie has two grandchildren also, Olivia and Dario, from his eldest daughter Antonia after she married former Four Seasons drummer Gerry Polci in 1987.

Let's hope for Frankie's sake that his twilight years are filled with nothing but love from his fourth - and hopefully final - marriage.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley

Wham documentary is 'a story of friendship': Director Chris Smith reveals how he made the Netflix film

George Michael

Priscilla will focus on the marriage of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, but from her perspective.

Priscilla: Elvis Presley’s wife biopic release date, trailer, plot and cast revealed

Elvis Presley

Madonna's greatest songs

Madonna's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Madonna

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Madonna

Madonna in 2021

Madonna rushed to intensive care with infection, postpones entire world tour

Madonna

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother