Frankie Valli gets married to fourth wife Jackie at the age of 89

It's fourth time lucky for Four Seasons singer Frankie Valli.

By Thomas Edward

It's marriage number four for the Four Seasons singer.

Frankie Valli has shared the news that he has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Jackie Jacobs at a recent ceremony in Las Vegas.

The legendary singer of the Four Seasons was gushing about becoming a married man for the fourth time.

Talking to People magazine, Frankie said: "It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life", getting married once again at the ripe old age of 89.

Valli and Jacobs exchanged their vows during an intimate wedding in 'Sin City', with just the two lovers in attendance.

CBS Executive Jackie Jacobs wore a gorgeous white bridal gown, and silver pendant earrings, and had her hair in an ample up-do.

Meanwhile, the 'Grease' singer wore a classic Nancy suit complete with a crisp, white button-down shirt and a gold chain underneath

In typical Frankie fashion, the newlyweds became husband and wife whilst his iconic 1967 song 'Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You' played in the background.

Frankie Valli and Jackie Jacobs in 2023.

Frankie and Jackie have been an official couple since 2015, having first met back in 2007 through mutual friends.

"We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner," Jacobs revealed in People magazine.

"We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since."

A native of Maryland, Jackie attended the University of Maryland where she studied radio, television, and film, and has worked for CBS since 1998 where she currently holds the position of Senior Director of Marketing.

The happy couple made their first public appearance together in 2016 when they both attended the opening night of Frankie's Broadway show: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Although they keep their relationship relatively private, they will always accompany one another at premieres they're invited to.

Jackie has been vocal about her admiration for her new husband and his outstanding career in music, telling FabTV in 2019: "His shows are so fantastic."

"He did a show a few weeks ago at the Saban Theater and there have been people who have said it may have been one of the best shows he's ever done in his life. It was incredible."

Frankie and Jackie have been together since 2015.

Frankie's marriage with Jackie will be his fourth: in 1957, when he was in his early 20's he married Mary Mandel, who raised their two daughters together, Antonia and Francine along with Mandel's daughter Celia, though eventually divorced in 1971.

His marriage to MaryAnn Hannagan was next in 1974, who stayed together for eight years until they divorced in 1982.

Only two years after Frankie married his third wife, Randy Clohessy, and were together for twenty years until they divorced in 2004.

The 'Walk Like A Man' singer also had three sons with his third wife: Francesco, and twins Emilio and Brando.

Frankie has two grandchildren also, Olivia and Dario, from his eldest daughter Antonia after she married former Four Seasons drummer Gerry Polci in 1987.

Let's hope for Frankie's sake that his twilight years are filled with nothing but love from his fourth - and hopefully final - marriage.