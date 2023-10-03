Gladys Knight announces UK Farewell Tour: Dates, venues and tickets

Gladys Knight singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl

Gladys Knight prepares to hang up her mic after the UK leg of her Farewell Tour.

Soul superstar Gladys Knight has been performing live for over three-quarters of a century, having kicked off her career with The Pips when she was just eight years old.

If you didn't manage to catch her on last year's jaunt then worry not – Gladys is heading out one more time on her UK Farewell Tour next summer.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, October 6, from ticketline.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk or directly from the venues.

Gladys will play dates in Glasgow, Birmingham, London, Swansea, Bournemouth, Nottingham and Southend.

Support comes from special guest Mica Millar.

Gladys Knight at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in 2023
Gladys Knight at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The full tour dates are as follows:

  • June 24 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
  • June 25 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall
  • June 27 – London, Royal Albert Hall
  • June 29 – Swansea, Arena
  • June 30 – Bournemouth, BIC
  • July 2 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
  • July 3  – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

She's not mentioned anything of the sort, but the jaunt puts her in the country for the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, with availability to perform on Friday, June 28 between her shows in London and Swansea.

Gladys Knight in France
Gladys Knight in France. Picture: Getty Images

"Since she began her career in the 1950s performing with The Pips, the award-winning singer has recorded more than 40 albums and enjoyed No.1 hits on the Pop, Gospel, R&B and Contemporary charts," said organisers.

"Known for her collection of classic hits such as 'Midnight Train To Georgia', 'Help Me Make It Through The Night', 'Licence To Kill', 'The Way We Were', 'Baby Don't' Change Your Mind', and 'You're The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me', Gladys Knight is one of music’s icons, and her contribution to pop culture unparalleled."

