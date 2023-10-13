Lenny Kravitz strips totally naked in steamy music video for brand new single 'TK421'

13 October 2023, 14:32

Lenny Kravitz bears all in his steamy new music video for 'TK421'.
Lenny Kravitz bears all in his steamy new music video for 'TK421'. Picture: Roxie Records/BMG

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lenny Kravitz is nearly 60 years old. Yes, 60.

But he has the physique of a man half his age, which the 59-year-old rock star is evidently happy to parade. And why shouldn't he?

That's all the marketing campaign he needed, as Lenny Kravitz unveiled the new music video for his latest single 'TK421'.

The Prince-inspired funk-rock track sees Lenny at his most hedonistic, singing: "All aboard take it to the stratosphere/ The congregation is alive/ All I’m asking is for you to break the seal/ So we can dance our way to the divine."

To match the lyrical sex appeal, the 'Fly Away' rocker has made a music video to match, as he writhes around his homestead mostly nude.

After waking up in bed completely butt naked, Kravitz rolls over and spends the rest of the video frolicking in the buff or with his trademark leather trousers on.

Not that any of his fanbase would object - he keeps himself in remarkable shape so he may as well flaunt it, right?

Lenny Kravitz - TK421 (Official Video)

The track's title is a dual reference to both Star Wars and the Burt Reynolds-starring 1997 disco-era drama Boogie Nights.

'TK-421' is the code name for one of the stormtroopers in the first 1977 Star Wars film, and there's a reference to the stereo using the same name in Boogie Nights.

Fitting that he's aiming for the stars with one of the funkiest songs he's released in recent memory.

It's the first offering from Kravitz's forthcoming new album, Blue Electric Light, which is set for release on 15th March 2024 via Roxie Records/BMG.

Lenny shows off his enviable physique in his new music video.
Lenny shows off his enviable physique in his new music video. Picture: Roxie Records/BMG
'TK421' is the first single from Lenny Kravitz's forthcoming new album Blue Electric Light.
'TK421' is the first single from Lenny Kravitz's forthcoming new album Blue Electric Light. Picture: Roxie Records/BMG

It marks his first album in five years, since 2018's Raise Vibration, and will be the first-ever double album he's released.

Between albums, Lenny published his memoir called Let Love Rule in 2020, covering his life until the release of his 1989 debut album of the same name. There is another book in the works that will cover his life.

At the time, he told Rolling Stone magazine about his reasons for revealing his life in a memoir, saying: "Well, I never thought about writing the book. I don’t think that my life is that interesting."

"[But] I’m glad that I did because writing this book was the best form of therapy I could have ever taken," he continued.

"This was a story about me finding my voice and I didn’t want it to be about stardom or fame. The second book will be a far more difficult book to write."

"Things got intense, but I think that [writing] it will provide the same level of therapy [and] a lot will be healed."

The American rocker has also recently got involved in TikTok, starting a new account whilst riffing on the now-iconic (and much-parodied) picture of him in a giant scarf from 2012.

"Grab your big scarf, it’s the first day of fall," the Kravitz joked whilst walking toward the camera in his first-ever post on the social media phenomenon.

Over a decade ago, paparazzi photographed Kravitz as he was innocently running errands in a huge scarf which became an internet sensation in itself.

It's been the gift that keeps on giving, now Lenny is in on the joke too. His impressive physique, showcased in his steamy new music video, is certainly no joke, however.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mamma Mia 2

Will there be a Mamma Mia 3? Sequel predictions and theories

Features

Taylor Swift's dating history

Taylor Swift's dating history: A timeline of her famous relationships so far

The Isley Brothers' singer and founding member Rudolph Isley has died.

The Isley Brothers' singer and co-founder Rudolph Isley dies aged 84

Celine Dion's family has revealed details about the rare illness that has kept the music icon away from the stage in recent months.

Celine Dion's health battle: Star's illness is ‘impossible to control' says family in latest update

Celine Dion

Robbie Williams and his daughter in the trailer for his new four-part Netflix documentary

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy beautifully sings 'Angels' in emotional new documentary trailer

Robbie Williams

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

'Believe' is one of the best-selling singles of all time.

The Story Of… 'Believe' by Cher

Song Facts

Let Loose are back

Let Loose interview: '90s band reveal how long-awaited reunion finally happened

Stevie Wonder And Marvin Gaye

The 25 greatest Motown songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

The Temptations

The Temptations' 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Chuck Berry, Dolly Parton and Mick Jagger at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

What is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Music's long-running award ceremony explained

Milli Vanilli

What happened to Milli Vanilli after their lip sync scandal?