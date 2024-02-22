Foreigner's Mick Jones reveals he has been battling Parkinson’s disease for “several years”

22 February 2024, 16:22

Foreigner's Mick Jones is battling Parkinson's
Foreigner's Mick Jones is battling Parkinson's. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Mick Jones, co-founder of Foreigner, has disclosed his battle with Parkinson’s disease, which he has been grappling with for "several years."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At 79 years old, Mick Jones, the sole surviving original member of the iconic rock band, has been sidelined from live performances since 2022 due to health challenges, partly attributed to a neurodegenerative condition characterized by symptoms like tremors, stiffness, and mobility issues.

In a recent statement to fans, Jones confirmed his longstanding struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

Amidst Foreigner's extensive farewell tour, fronted by Kelly Hansen, Jones has been absent, with bassist Jeff Pilson filling in his role. However, Jones has made occasional appearances for select songs during the tour, joining the band for some of their classic hits.

“Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band. Several years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I want everyone to know that I am doing alright,” he wrote on social media.

“However, I’ve always liked to be at my best when performing onstage, and sadly, at present, I find that a bit difficult. I am still very much involved in the background with Foreigner and remain a presence,” he added.

Foreigner - Waiting for a Girl Like You (Official Music Video)

“Parkinson’s is a daily struggle; the important thing is to persevere and remind myself of the wonderful career I’ve had in music. I thank all the fans who have supported Foreigner throughout the years and continue to attend our concerts — I want you to know I appreciate your support; it always means so very much to me, but especially so at this point in my life.”

Formed in New York in 1976, Foreigner, initially composed of Jones, singer Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, and others, rose to prominence with their eponymous debut album in 1977, renowned for hits like 'Feels Like The First Time' and 'Cold As Ice.'

Currently, the band is nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024, marking their first nomination since becoming eligible in 2002.

Today, Mark Ronson, a renowned producer and Jones' stepson, spearheaded efforts to secure the band's induction, rallying support from members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Guns N’ Roses, and Queens Of The Stone Age to encourage fans to vote.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Billy Joel's new music video

Billy Joel's music video for 'Turn the Lights Back On' featuring his past selves is beautifully clever

Billy Joel

Commodores in 1980

The Commodores' 10 best songs, ranked

Song Lists

Dolly and Lainey

Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson team up for gorgeous version of 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton

Sabrina Carpenter pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates Olivia Newton-John with 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' cover in Australia

Olivia Newton-John

In rare rehearsal footage from 1981, Marvin Gaye showcases his effortless talent, especially given he's lying down for the most part.

Listen to Marvin Gaye's effortless one-of-a-kind voice in rare 1981 rehearsal

Marvin Gaye

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Tom Hanks' best films

Tom Hanks' 25 best movies, ranked

TV & Film

The Corrs in 2000. (Photo by JMEnternational/Redferns)

The Corrs' 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

"One love, one heart. Let's get together and feel all right."

The Story of... 'One Love' by Bob Marley and the Wailers

Song Facts

Barry Gibb and son Stephen Gibb have only given a handful of joint performances in their lives and this rendition of 'Grease' from 2014 is spine-tinglingly good.

The night Barry Gibb and Stephen Gibb sang 'Grease' as a sensational father-son duet

Barry Gibb

Michael Jackson's best songs

Michael Jackson's 30 best songs ever, ranked

Michael Jackson

BST Hyde Park will see a huge mix of pop and rock legends head to London's capital in the summer.

BST Hyde Park 2024: Lineup, headliners, tickets, dates and start times revealed