'Exhausted' Paloma Faith confirms birth of second baby with refreshingly honest announcement

22 February 2021, 10:46 | Updated: 22 February 2021, 14:03

Paloma Faith, 39 gave birth to her second daughter via cesarean section on Saturday (February 20).
Singer Paloma Faith has announced the arrival of her second child via planned c-section with French artist partner Leyman Lahcine.

Paloma Faith, 39, gave birth to her second daughter via cesarean section on Saturday (February 20).

The ex-coach from The Voice announced the news with an unusually honest description of the birth, after she'd previously opened up about the six rounds of IVF and the 'struggle' she'd gone through to have her second baby.

Posting a black and white picture of her baby's feet and a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, Paloma wrote: "Well I’m not pregnant anymore!"

"I had a planned c section yesterday I’m in a lot of pain and didn’t sleep last night but it’s worth it to see and meet the new little cherub I have in front of me.

"It’s been about 30 hours and already I’m exhausted, sore and my nipples are on fire with a baby piranha that wants to kill me."

Paloma added: "This baby couldn’t be more loved or wanted if she tried (yes I have two gals).

"I’m now going through the constant worry of bottle vs breast, last time I breastfed exclusively and I think it was too hard!

"I don’t know if I wana (sic) put myself through that this time….. but I’m trying anyway.

"And my nipples are on fire. Lost a litre of blood and I’m in so much pain despite the painkillers. The joys!"

The announcement comes four months after Paloma revealed she was pregnant after IVF treatment: "This child is so wanted, it’s my 6th round of IVF and was a struggle to get here," she wrote on her Instagram page on September 25, 2020.

Singer Paloma Faith has announced the the arrival of her second child via planned c-section with French artist partner Leyman Lahcine.
Singer Paloma Faith has announced the the arrival of her second child via planned c-section with French artist partner Leyman Lahcine. Picture: Getty

"I am not a skinny pregnant person and I am also high risk in pregnancy so would like to ask the media not to run after me ate get unflattering shots as anxiety is detrimental to me and my baby."

"I had a very traumatic first birth and I am also prone to postpartum depression. Being a mother is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me but I will swell up and I won’t “glow”! I intend to be very real about this with you all!

"To all the other pregnant women out there who are as in love with their babies as me but simultaneously s**tting themselves, let’s do this."

