Roberta Flack facts: Soul singer's age, career, husband and more revealed

Roberta Flack in 1975. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Roberta Flack is one of the greatest singers of all time.

The American jazz and soul singer is best known for her number one hit singles 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face', 'Killing Me Softly with His Song', 'Feel Like Makin' Love' and 'Where Is the Love'.

Roberta Flack became celebrated as a big influence on R&B subenre dubbed 'quiet storm', along with her covers of artists such as Leonard Cohen and the Beatles.

She was the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Record of the Year in two consecutive years, in 1973 and 1974.