Sara Dallin facts: Bananarama singer's age, partner, daughter and more revealed

Sara Dallin in 1985. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sara Dallin was one of the biggest popstars of the 1980s as part of trio Bananarama.

Alongside Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey, Sara scored many classic hits including 'Cruel Summer', 'Venus' and 'Really Saying Something'.

Still performing with Keren today nearly 40 years on, Bananarama are one of the greatest female groups ever. Here's all the big facts you need to know about Sara: