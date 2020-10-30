Sara Dallin facts: Bananarama singer's age, partner, daughter and more revealed

On Air Now
Sara Dallin was one of the biggest popstars of the 1980s as part of trio Bananarama.
Alongside Keren Woodward and Siobhan Fahey, Sara scored many classic hits including 'Cruel Summer', 'Venus' and 'Really Saying Something'.
Still performing with Keren today nearly 40 years on, Bananarama are one of the greatest female groups ever. Here's all the big facts you need to know about Sara:
Bananarama formed in London in September 1979, when childhood friends Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward moved from Bristol and met Siobhan Fahey.
Dallin and Fahey had studied journalism at the London College of Fashion, and Woodward was working at the BBC in Portland Place.
Dallin and Woodward lived at the YWCA at the time, and were about to be made homeless until Paul Cook, who they had become friends with after meeting at a club, offered them a place to stay above the former Sex Pistols rehearsal room in Charing Cross.
They took their name from the Roxy Music song 'Pyjamarama'.
Sara was born in Bristol on December 17, 1961. She celebrates her 59th birthday in 2020.
Sara Dallin was previously engaged to former Bananarama dancer Bassey Walker. The couple had a daughter named Alice in 1991. However, they later separated.
Alice is also a singer going by the stage name of Alice D:
