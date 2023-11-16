Shane MacGowan facts: Pogues singer's age, wife, children, songs, health and career explained

Greenwich Summer Sessions - The Pogues. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Shane MacGowan is a legendary singer and songwriter who has been the voice of Irish punk and folk music for over four decades.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Born in England to Irish parents, Shane grew up with a love for literature and music, especially the traditional songs of his ancestral homeland.

He started his career as a punk rocker in the late 1970s, but soon found his niche as the leader of the Pogues, a band that fused punk energy with Irish melodies and instruments. He performed some of the most iconic songs of the genre, such as 'Dirty Old Town', 'A Pair of Brown Eyes', and 'Fairytale of New York'.

He also collaborated with many artists, such as Kirsty MacColl, Joe Strummer, Nick Cave, and Johnny Depp.

His life and career have been marked by both brilliance and controversy, as he struggled with addiction, health issues, and personal conflicts. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential and original songwriters of his generation, and a cultural icon of Ireland.