Watch: Shania Twain documentary trailer released ahead of much anticipated Netflix debut

The documentary features session footage of Shania Twain throughout her career and extensive interviews with the star in her home. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Shania Twain will be the focus of a new documentary coming to Netflix.

The streaming giant has released a new trailer for Shania Twain - Not Just A Girl, which promises to be stunning look behind the curtain of Shania Twain's life.

The documentary, which will be released on July 26, will explore the 56-year-old's life from her childhood in Ontario, and the journey that took her to becoming one of music’s biggest-selling artists.

The show is set to host cameos from stars including Lionel Richie, Diplo, Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne and an accompanying 18-track compilation album, Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), will be released to celebrate the documentary.

According to the announcement, the documentary “takes viewers from her humble beginnings in Timmins, Ontario, where she was raised poor and inspired by the story of Dolly Parton, through her initial record label signing in Nashville, and onto her career-defining moment meeting her future husband and rock producer Mutt Lange ahead of writing, recording and releasing her breakthrough album ‘The Woman in Me.’”

It features session footage of Shania Twain throughout her career and extensive interviews with the star in her home.

“Taking the risks to do things your way can be scary,” Shania says in a trailer released today (July 20). “You gotta be brave.”

Lionel Richie is also seen in the trailer and compliments Shania's groundbreaking rise to stardom. Picture: Alamy

Lionel Richie is also seen in the trailer and compliments Shania's groundbreaking rise to stardom.

“She was the first person to break that door open and go across the music genres. She was a trailblazer."

Adding: "She reached through the stereo and made me feel safe when I was a young kid.”

Watch the trailer for Shania Twain - Not Just A Girl below:

Full track listing for the compilation album Not Just A Girl (The Highlights):

1. Not Just A Girl

2. You’re Still The One

3. Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

4. What Made You Say That – Single Version

5. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

6. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

7. Any Man Of Mine

8. You Win My Love

9. Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

10. I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)

11. From This Moment On

12. Love Gets Me Every Time

13. That Don’t Impress Me Much

14. Forever And For Always (Red Version)

15. Honey, I’m Home

16. I’m Gonna Getcha Good! (Red Version)

17. Up! (Green Version)

18. Life’s About To Get Good