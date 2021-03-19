Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2021: Vote now for your favourite songs!

19 March 2021, 07:30 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 10:43

Smooth's All Time Top 500 2021
Smooth's All Time Top 500 2021. Picture: Global/Getty

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2021 and we need your votes!

Britain's Biggest Music Countdown returns next month, and it's time for you tell us your favourite ever songs.

VOTE HERE

This year, you can vote for up to 10 of your all-time favourite songs. Your top choice will get 10 points, your second choice gets 9, and so on. So make sure you rearrange your top 10 to get your ideal chart!

You have until midnight on Monday, April 19 to get your votes in, and just for taking part you will be entered into a prize draw to win one of three amazing prizes:

  • £500
  • Apple iPad 10.2-inch (8th Gen) Wi-Fi 32GB
  • Apple HomePod Mini

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Smooth's All Time Top 500 will be counted down across the Early May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Friday, April 30 at 9am, and concluding on Monday, May 3 at 7pm. It promises to be an incredible weekend of fantastic music.

Who will take the crown for 2021? Will George Michael make it three years in a row with 'Careless Whisper'? Or could we have a brand new number one from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston or Queen?

The choice is down to you...

If you're needing some inspiration, here's last year's top 500 in full, or just tune in to Smooth Radio right now!

Vote away!

