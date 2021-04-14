Soft Cell reunite to record first new album in 20 years

Soft Cell are reuniting for a new album. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Soft Cell were one of the greatest synthpop bands of all time, and they're now back with brand new music.

Marc Almond and Dave Ball have confirmed that they are working on their first new album in 20 years.

They have confirmed that they are writing their first new material since 2002’s album Cruelty Without Beauty.

It comes as a particular surprise to Soft Cell fans, who attended what was described as their final gig at London’s O2 Arena in 2018.

Dave Ball told the Daily Star: “Before the O2 show, Marc and I hadn’t seen each other in about 15 years. In the years between, we’ve started to sound mature. The new songs are still catchy, but a lot more worldly-wise.”

Speaking about what fans can expect from the new album, which is planned for 2022, Ball said: “We haven’t tried to write another ‘Tainted Love’. Maybe we should!

“But it’d be inappropriate for two 60-something men to try to write bouncy little pop numbers. That doesn’t mean we’ve become miserable, and it’s not heavy industrial music either. I’d say the songs are sounding quite minimal, melodic and bass-driven.”

He added: “I’m really pleased with how it’s coming along, it’s sounding great.”

Soft Cell began in 1977, after Almond and Ball met at Leeds Polytechnic. Their first EP Mutant Moments was funded by a loan of £2,000 from Ball's mother, and was made with a simple 2-track recorder.

In 1981, they became international stars thanks to their cover of 'Tainted Love', from their acclaimed album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret. They also had hits with the singles 'Say Hello, Wave Goodbye', 'Torch', 'What' and 'Bedsitter'.

The duo split in 1984, but reformed in 2001 for a new tour and album. In between, Almond had achieved a successful solo career, peaking with his number one duet 'Something Gotten Hold of My Heart' with Gene Pitney in 1989.

