Tony Bennett, 94, reveals he has Alzheimer's Disease

Tony Bennett has announced in a Twitter post that he has had Alzheimer's Disease since 2016.

The 94-year-old singing legend has been suffering from the illness since 2016 but has only shown real signs of decline in the last two years.

The news was broken in an interview with Bennett published on Monday by AARP Magazine and has since been confirmed by the singer on his Twitter page.

The star wrote that 'life is a gift, even with Alzheimer's', and gave thanks to his family for their continued support and his wife Susan, 54.

Taking to the social media site, Tony said: 'Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer's. Thank you to [his wife] Susan and my family for their support, and AARP The Magazine for telling my story.'

Hi wife told the publication: "There's a lot about him that I miss. Because he's not the old Tony anymore … But when he sings, he's the old Tony."

Dr. Gayatri Devi, who diagnosed the singer, was quoted in the article saying: "He is doing so many things, at 94, that many people without dementia cannot do, He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder."

His team of neurologists have said that Tony's twice weekly singing practices are showing positive brain stimulation and according to the report Bennett has been 'spared' some of the disease's symptoms which include disorientation, depression and a detachment from reality.

“Singing is everything to him. Everything. It has saved his life many times," says his wife Susan.