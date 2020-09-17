UB40 are one of the most popular bands of all time. Their brand of reggae-pop fusion was a huge success in the 1970s to the 1990s.

The Birmingham-based band are still touring today, but if you haven't kept up with the behind-the-scenes fights and lawsuits, you may be a tad confused as to what's going on.

Here is your handy guide to where UB40 are now and what happened to split them up.

Who are UB40 and when did they form? UB40 are an English reggae pop band, formed in December 1978 in Birmingham. They have scored over 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart, and have achieved success around the world, including Grammy nominations for Best Reggae Album four times. UB40 have sold over 70 million records worldwide. Their original line-up was particularly diverse, with members of English, Welsh, Irish, Jamaican, Scottish and Yemeni parentage. Their biggest songs included 'Food for Thought', 'Red Red Wine', 'Can't Help Falling in Love', 'I Got You Babe' and 'Kingston Town'. Their two biggest albums, Labour of Love (1983) and Promises and Lies (1993), were number ones in the UK. They hold the record with Madness for most weeks spent by a group in the UK singles chart during the 1980s, with 214 weeks each.

What does UB40 mean and how did they start? The band members were friends who knew each other from schools across Birmingham. The name UB40 was selected in reference to a form given to people claiming unemployment benefits from the UK government's Department of Employment. UB40 stood for Unemployment Benefit, Form 40. The band formed in 1978, when guitarist Ali Campbell, drummer Jimmy Brown and bassist Earl Falconer began rehearsing reggae songs as well as some of their own tracks. They were soon joined by several of their friends, including percussionists Yomi Babayemi and Norman Hassan, and then saxophonist Brian Travers and keyboardist Jimmy Lynn. Robin Campbell, who was at first reluctant to join, was invited by his brother. Once Robin had joined, the eight musicians formed a band.

Why did Ali Campbell quit UB40? Ali Campbell, Mickey Virtue and Astro in 2015. Picture: Getty After the band stayed together with a few lineup changes for nearly 30 years, frontman Ali Campbell decided to quit in 2008. It was originally said that this was so that Campbell could concentrate on solo projects, but Campbell later said he was leaving due to management and business arguments. The other seven members - at this point Mickey Virtue, Robin Campbell, Astro, Brian Travers, Earl Falconer, Jimmy Brown and Norman Hassan - released a statement saying: "Ali made a very simple decision; he chose to pursue and put his solo career over and above continuing to work with UB40 after February 2008. It’s as simple as that". Read more: Pop's biggest feuds and fallouts Mickey Virtue then quit shortly afterwards, citing the same issues that Ali Campbell had said. After rumours of Maxi Priest replacing Ali, his brother Duncan Campbell joined the group as their new lead singer. In 2011, five members of the group plus Ali Campbell were declared bankrupt, with proceedings starting against them due to debts of their record label. In November 2013, Astro announced that he had left the band too, describing it as a "rudderless ship" and criticising the "serious lack of communication between the band and management" and the country sound of their latest album.

What are the different versions of UB40? UB40's Duncan Campbell and Brian Travers at Rewind Scotland 2018. Picture: Getty There are technically two versions of UB40 now performing. The original UB40 - with Robin Campbell as lead singer - have the rights to the official UB40 name, and have continued to perform and release music together. Their most recent album was 2019's For the Many. Meanwhile, Ali Campbell has created his own splinter group alongside Mickey Virtue and Astro, called UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey - and they have since scored hit albums with 2016's Unplugged and 2018's A Real Labour of Love.