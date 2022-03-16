Van Morrison facts: Singer's age, wife, children, career and net worth revealed

Picture: Getty

Van Morrison is a true icon of Northern Ireland, and one of the finest singer-songwriters of all time.

He is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer whose career has spanned seven decades, winning two Grammy Awards.

Van Morrison first found fame in the mid-1960s as the lead singer of the Northern Irish rock band Them, who recorded the garage band classic 'Gloria'.

His solo career began in 1967 with the release of his legendary song 'Brown Eyed Girl'. A year later, he recorded his seminal album Astral Weeks, followed by Moondance in 1970.

In 2016, he was knighted for services to the music industry and to tourism in Northern Ireland.

Here are the big quick facts that any Van the Man fan should know...