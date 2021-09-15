Kate Garraway wins special award celebrating over 20 years in broadcasting at TRIC Awards

15 September 2021, 18:22

Kate Garraway at The TRIC Awards 2021
Kate Garraway at The TRIC Awards 2021. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Kate Garraway was honoured with a special award at this year's TRIC Awards today (September 15).

The Smooth Radio presenter deservedly received the 'TRIC Special Award', recognising her fantastic career in broadcasting over the past 25 years.

The TRIC Awards (Television and Radio Industries Club) celebrates broadcast technology​ and related industries across TV, Radio & online. It is a not-for-profit organisation, raising money for good causes through social events.

A surprised Kate said: "It's been tough for everybody, and so many people have said how amazing it is that TV has stayed on air, radio kept going.

"It's all the people that make the TV, and lay the cables, and sponsor the event. We're all in an amazing industry. I think TV and radio has done something very special.

Kate Garraway wins special award celebrating over 20 years in broadcasting at TRIC Awards
Kate Garraway wins special award celebrating over 20 years in broadcasting at TRIC Awards. Picture: TRIC Awards
"It's kept people informed, made people laugh, so everybody should be really proud. Thank you for allowing me to be part of something so amazing." 

Kate also received a nomination for 'Best Radio Programme' for her Smooth Radio Mid-Morning show, while her ITV series Good Morning Britain won 'Best Daytime TV Show'.

Kate's success follows her award for 'Best Authored Documentary' for her powerful Finding Derek film, following her journey while husband Derek Draper battled Covid-19.

Congratulations, Kate!

