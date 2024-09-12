Smooth launches three new radio stations: Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s and Smooth Soul!

Smooth launches three new stations. Picture: Global

By Smooth Radio

Smooth Radio adds three new stations – Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s and Smooth Soul join sister stations Smooth Chill, Smooth Country and Smooth Relax!

Smooth 70s will enjoy music from epic acts, including Bee Gees, Elton John and ABBA, while Smooth 80s will celebrate icons like Madonna, Wham! and Michael Jackson.

Nigel Freshman presents Smooth 80s Breakfast, weekdays from 6am to 10am, available on Smooth 80s across the UK on DAB and online.

Smooth Soul will be the very best soul music from artists including Barry White, Stevie Wonder, and Diana Ross.

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has launched a record-breaking 12 brand new radio stations, the biggest single launch in UK radio history all going live across the UK today!

The brand new stations will all be available on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio brands and content, as well as smart speakers, web and on smart TVs.

Alongside the new Heart stations are: Capital Anthems, Classic FM Calm, Classic FM Movies, Heart 10s, Heart Musicals, Heart Love, Radio X Chilled, Radio X 90s, and Radio X 00s.