ABBA Voyage concert begins in London: Tickets, dates, setlist and more facts revealed

40 years on from their split, ABBA are finally back performing live. Almost.

ABBA kick off their long-awaited Voyage concert residency starts tonight (May 26) with a gala night, before launching for the public from Friday (May 27).

Fans of the Swedish group will be desperate to see the show, but what exactly is it and how will it work?

What is ABBA Voyage? ABBA Voyage feature ABBA as virtual avatars, showing the group as they appeared in 1979. The concerts take place at the venue at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. The digital versions of ABBA were created with motion-capture and performance techniques using the four band members, and the team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas. With seating capacity at 3,000, the vocals were recorded in advance by the band.

When does ABBA Voyage take place? ABBA doing motion capture for the tour. Picture: ABBA The show runs from May 27, with concerts taking place every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Originally scheduled to play until December, it has now been extended until May 28, 2023. After December 2022, the ABBA-tars will then hit the road with the 10-piece live band on a world tour, that will continue until 2026.

Can I still get tickets? You can indeed. There is some availability for tickets to see ABBA Voyage towards the end of 2022. You can buy tickets in the Auditorium from £21, and on the Dance Floor from £53.95. You can also get a coveted Dance Booth ticket for £143 per person. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster here.