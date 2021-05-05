Adele transforms into hero George Michael to celebrate 33rd birthday

Adele transforms into George Michael. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Laura Dockrill

By Tom Eames

Adele has shown just how much she loves one of her music heroes, George Michael.

In a photo posted to social media by her author friend Laura Dockrill, Adele transformed into the Faith-era George Michael while Laura posed behind her in a Beetlejuice costume.

Dockrill celebrated Adele's 33rd birthday today (May 5) by posting the photo, along with the caption: "Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat. Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. I love you so much happy birthday."

When @GeorgeMichael gave @Adele a hug after presenting her the Best Album award at the BRITs in 2012... 💜



There's music from these two talented singers on the way in the Smooth Sanctuary at 7 with @garyonsmooth. Listen here 👉 https://t.co/16dsElLilw pic.twitter.com/oX55xyDzCI — Smooth Radio (@SmoothRadio) May 4, 2021

Adele famously hugged George Michael as he handed her the Brit Award for Best Album back in 2012.

She later performed a tribute at the Grammy Awards in 2017 a few months after his death, however she was so heartbroken when starting to sing a stripped-back version of 'Fastlove'.

She said on stage: "I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again. I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry, I can't."

She added: "When the video came out for that, I was blown away by how f****ing hot he was. It's actually quite exceptional how good-looking he was."

Adele later spoke about the moment she learnt of his death, saying: "I actually had to go for a walk on my own and just breathe for a while."

The British singer is currently working on her long-awaited follow-up album to 25, with fans hoping it will be released at some point this year.