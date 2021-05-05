Adele transforms into hero George Michael to celebrate 33rd birthday

5 May 2021, 12:23

Adele transforms into George Michael
Adele transforms into George Michael. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Laura Dockrill

By Tom Eames

Adele has shown just how much she loves one of her music heroes, George Michael.

In a photo posted to social media by her author friend Laura Dockrill, Adele transformed into the Faith-era George Michael while Laura posed behind her in a Beetlejuice costume.

Read more: The emotional day Adele went in disguise to surprise a group of Adele impersonators

Dockrill celebrated Adele's 33rd birthday today (May 5) by posting the photo, along with the caption: "Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat. Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. I love you so much happy birthday."

Adele famously hugged George Michael as he handed her the Brit Award for Best Album back in 2012.

She later performed a tribute at the Grammy Awards in 2017 a few months after his death, however she was so heartbroken when starting to sing a stripped-back version of 'Fastlove'.

She said on stage: "I'm sorry for swearing and I'm sorry for starting again. I can't mess this up for him. I'm sorry, I can't."

She added: "When the video came out for that, I was blown away by how f****ing hot he was. It's actually quite exceptional how good-looking he was." 

Read more: Unforgettable moment George Michael joined Chris Martin for duet of 'A Different Corner' two months after his death

Adele later spoke about the moment she learnt of his death, saying: "I actually had to go for a walk on my own and just breathe for a while."

The British singer is currently working on her long-awaited follow-up album to 25, with fans hoping it will be released at some point this year.

