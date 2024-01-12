Amy Winehouse film trailer: First look at singer's biopic 'Back to Black' movie unveiled

The trailer for Amy Winehouse's highly-anticipated biopic Back to Black has been released – and it's spectacular.
The trailer for Amy Winehouse's highly-anticipated biopic Back to Black has been released – and it's spectacular. Picture: Studio Canal

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Featuring Marisa Abela in the lead role, the movie has garnered the approval of the Winehouse estate and is set to hit theatres in the Spring.

Helmed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, acclaimed for her portrayal of the early years of John Lennon in Nowhere Boy, the movie introduces actress Marisa Abela as Winehouse and is confirmed for cinema release in April.

The story delves into the journey of the London soul singer, who gained prominence with her 2003 debut album, Frank, and the 2006 follow-up, Back to Black.

Amy Winehouse grappled with addiction and media intrusion, succumbing to accidental alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in 2011.
Amy Winehouse grappled with addiction and media intrusion, succumbing to accidental alcohol poisoning at the age of 27 in 2011. Picture: Getty
The film is endorsed by the Winehouse estate and Amy's father Mitch (pictured), who is showcased in the trailer featuring the singer getting a poignant tattoo on her left arm reading 'Daddy's girl.'
The film is endorsed by the Winehouse estate and Amy's father Mitch (pictured), who is showcased in the trailer featuring the singer getting a poignant tattoo on her left arm reading 'Daddy's girl.'. Picture: Getty

The film is endorsed by the Winehouse estate and Amy's father Mitch (portrayed by Eddie Marsan), who is showcased in the trailer featuring the singer getting a poignant tattoo on her left arm reading 'Daddy's girl.'

Lesley Manville takes on the role of Amy's grandmother, Cynthia, while actor Jack O'Connell portrays Blake Fielder-Civil, Amy's husband from 2007 to 2009.

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson marked the trailer's release with an interview with Empire to discuss the upcoming movie and how she wanted to portray the star's life.

"We really wanted to do it from [Amy’s] perspective, and through her eyes; to take us on the journey through her music, and through her words, so that we're back with her," the director said.

"Rather than the documentary, which is very much outside looking in. I wanted to feel like we were with her in her creative process."

Watch the Back to Black trailer below:

BACK TO BLACK - International Teaser Trailer - Marisa Abela stars as Amy Winehouse

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson revealed that Marisa Abela learned to sing for the role and that she 'sings the entire movie'.
Director Sam Taylor-Johnson revealed that Marisa Abela learned to sing for the role and that she 'sings the entire movie'. Picture: Getty

Taylor-Johnson revealed that Marisa Abela learned to sing for the role and that she 'sings the entire movie'.

"When we first talked about it, my first question to [Marisa] was, ‘Can you sing?’ And she said, ‘I can't’," Taylor-Johnson recalls.

"I was thinking, maybe we'll use Amy's voice throughout, and we'll do it that way. She then went off after that audition – irrespective of whether she knew she'd got the part – and started training her voice."

When Abela later took on a trial recording session at Abbey Road, it became clear she had the vocals to pull it off.

"Now she sings the entire movie, beginning to end," says Taylor-Johnson. "I mean, it's a huge feat.

