5 of Aretha Franklin's greatest live performances, from 'Nessun Dorma' to 'Natural Woman'

16 August 2021, 11:02

Aretha and Obama
Picture: CBS

By Tom Eames

If you needed an example of what pure talent and incredible soul is, you just need to watch any Aretha Franklin video.

Aretha Franklin often brought people to tears through her powerful and emotional vocal ability.

Put it this way: there's a reason she was dubbed the Queen of Soul.

Here are just five times that she brought the house down and then some:

  1. Bringing Barack Obama and Carole King to tears with 'Natural Woman'

    When songwriter Carole King was awarded with a Kennedy Center prize in 2015, there was only one lady who was going to sing one of her songs.

    Read more: The Story of... 'Natural Woman'

    Aretha surprised Carole with a rousing performance of her classic ballad '(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman'.

    Starting off on the piano and then stepping out onto the stage to finish with an almighty attack of soul, President Obama and all in attendance couldn't believe what they had witnessed.

  2. Filling in for Pavarotti on 'Nessun Dorma'

    At the 1998 Grammys, Luciano Pavarotti was scheduled to perform his signature piece, 'Nessun Dorma'.

    Read more: When Aretha Franklin had to sing ‘Nessun Dorma’ after Pavarotti fell sick at the Grammys, and it was astonishing

    However, he was too ill to attend and just 20 or so minutes before, Aretha stepped up and pretty much said "I'll give it a whirl". Incredible.

  3. Emotionally paying tribute at Martin Luther King Jr's funeral

    Aretha became a friend of Martin Luther King Jr, and had the opportunity to tour the South with him when she was just 16 years old.

    Read more: Aretha Franklin and Martin Luther King’s extraordinary friendship explored in ‘Respect’ movie

    Her tribute to him at his funeral - performing 'Precious Lord' - was particularly powerful considering her personal relationship with the civil rights icon.

  4. Belting out 'Respect' in her hometown

    This was part of a special 'Aretha Franklin Day' in Detroit back in 1968, with Martin Luther King Jr in attendance.

    Read more: Who was Aretha Franklin's preacher father CL Franklin?

    Aretha shows just how incredibly talented she was from such a young age, and made this soul classic her own.

  5. Taking on Adele for 'Rolling in the Deep'

    Two different generations collide in this fantastic medley on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2014.

    Aretha covered Adele's 'Rolling in the Deep' and mashed it up with 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' for a fantastic performance.

Aretha Franklin singing in 1980

Aretha Franklin's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin facts: Queen of Soul's age, husbands, children and vocal range explained
Who plays young Aretha Franklin in Respect? Meet the talented Skye Dakota Turner

Who plays young Aretha Franklin in Respect? Meet the talented Skye Dakota Turner
Who was Dinah Washington? Iconic singer played by Mary J Blige in Respect

Who was Dinah Washington? Iconic singer played by Mary J Blige in Respect

Who was Jerry Wexler? Record producer who signed Aretha Franklin and played by Marc Maron in Respect

Who was Jerry Wexler? Record producer who signed Aretha Franklin and played by Marc Maron in Respect

The Story of... 'Respect' by Aretha Franklin

The Story of... 'Respect' by Aretha Franklin

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

When Kenny Rogers ruled Glastonbury with a singalong of 'Islands in the Stream' and more iconic country hits

When Kenny Rogers ruled Glastonbury with a singalong of 'Islands in the Stream' and more iconic country hits

Mick Jagger facts: Rolling Stones singer's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Mick Jagger facts: Rolling Stones singer's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Billy Joel joined by Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik for mesmerising performance of 'Iris'

Billy Joel joined by Goo Goo Dolls’ John Rzeznik for mesmerising performance of ‘Iris’

Watch Sir Elton John wow restaurant with impromptu performance of new Dua Lipa duet 'Cold Heart'

Watch Sir Elton John wow restaurant with impromptu performance of new Dua Lipa duet 'Cold Heart'

The Story of... 'A Different Corner' by George Michael

The Story of... 'A Different Corner' by George Michael

