These isolated a cappella vocals from the Beatles on 'Yesterday' and 'Penny Lane' are spine-tingling

19 October 2020, 13:13 | Updated: 19 October 2020, 13:17

Listen to The Beatles sing 'Yesterday' and 'Penny Lane' with isolated vocals
Listen to The Beatles sing 'Yesterday' and 'Penny Lane' with isolated vocals. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Hearing just their vocals without the instrumentation is hauntingly beautiful...

What happens when you take some of The Beatles' most iconic songs and strip them back to just their vocals?

You get stunningly raw vocal performances from the famous foursome.

Using new software, producer, musician, luthier and composer Galeazzo Frudua was able to offer a completely new side to some of the rock band's most iconic hits.

Gone is the piano, guitar and drums, and all that's left are their incredible voices...

Frudua explains in the video descriptions that these renditions are "nature instructional" and represent "a never previously released substitute for listening to the original song".

By honing in on just their vocals, Frudua believes it allows people across the globe to "have a new and different understanding" of the songs.

The Beatles' 1964 hit 'If I Fell' also receives the stripped-back treatment from Frudua.

The original song has George Harrison on guitar and Ringo Starr on drums.

But without them, John Lennon and McCartney's close harmonies – which they originally captured by sharing a single microphone – are even more magical.

Even without their catchy tunes and famous melodies, The Beatles still sound just as incredible...

