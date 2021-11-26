Midas Man: Brian Epstein and Beatles biopic release date, trailer, and cast revealed

In Midas Man, the spotlight turns to The Beatles' wunderkind manager Brian Epstein. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Beatlemania is still going strong even over fifty years since The Beatles broke up.

The latest figure related to the Fab Four to get the biopic treatment is the 'fifth Beatle', their iconic manager Brian Epstein in Midas Man.

But is it released, and who is starring in it? Here is all you need to know:

When is Midas Man released?

Midas Man doesn't currently have a release date for the UK and US, and has only recently begun filming.

Press shots showing the main actors have been issued however.

Early images of Midas Man have been released. Picture: James Loxley

What is the biopic about?

Midas Man in story of the man behind The Beatles' rapid and phenomenal success: Brian Epstein.

Their band manager from 1962-1967, he initially spotted John, Paul, George, and former drummer Pete Best performing in their hometown of Liverpool in the iconic Cavern Club.

Sprucing up their image into a chic, clean-cut outfit, he oversaw their rise to global stardom as they took America by storm.

Once The Beatles were the biggest band in the world, he handled their business affairs whilst spotting new talent to add to his management team.

His tenure as manager of The Beatles would end when he sadly died over an accidental overdose in 1967.

Midas Man tells the story of The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein and his influence on their success. (Photo by George Stroud/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Who is playing Brian Epstein?

English actor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, known for his role as Townes in Netflix series The Queen's Gambit has been cast in the lead role as Epstein.

His mother Malka “Queenie” Epstein will be play by Emily Watson, while he father Harry will be portrayed by Eddie Marsan.

Former US late-night show host Jay Leno will play fellow television icon Ed Sullivan, and The Beatles’ record producer George Martin will be portrayed by Charley Palmer Rothwell.

Other notable appearances in the biopic will come from It’s A Sin actor Omari Douglas who will portray Brian’s confidant Lonnie Trimble, while singer Cilla Black will be played by Rosie Day.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd has been cast in the lead role as Brian Epstein. Picture: Mirrorpix/IMDB

Who has been cast as The Beatles?

Taking up the roles of John Lennon and Paul McCartney are up-and-comers Jonah Lees and Blake Richardson.

George Harrison will be played by Leo Harvey Elledge, and drummer Ringo Starr will be played by Campbell Wallace.

Elsewhere, Peaky Blinders star Adam Lawrence has been cast as former drummer Pete Best, who was acrimoniously fired from the band before their stardom.

One of the recent press releases offering a snapshot of the young Beatles. Picture: James Loxley

Who is directing Midas Man?

Music video director Jonas Åkerlund was signed on to direct the biopic, but left the project after only three weeks into shooting, causing the production to come to a halt.

He has since been replaced by Sara Sugarman. After joining, she said in a statement:

“The actors playing the Beatles are an extraordinary group they ooze that very visceral feeling of the ’60s, are charming, playful, and so authentic and I have no doubt that Jay Leno will capture the essence of Ed Sullivan perfectly,”

“His own experience as an American television host will bring forward a natural, and accurate portrayal and add an incredible element of modern showbiz to the story.”

The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan show in 1964. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

John, Paul and George giving Ringo the bumps in 1964. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Can we see the trailer?

Unfortunately not just yet as filming is still in the early stages. If you're desperate to see some Beatles-centric content however, then The Beatles: Get Back is available to stream on Disney+.

It's also unclear whether or not Midas Man will feature original music from The Beatles, so we'll have to wait and see.