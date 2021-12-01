Barry Gibb has revealed the real reason why the Bee Gees never recorded a Christmas song

1 December 2021, 17:32

Barry Gibb has revealed the real reason why the Bee Gees never recorded a Christmas song
Barry Gibb has revealed the real reason why the Bee Gees never recorded a Christmas song. Picture: Alamy
Barry Gibb has explained the reason why the Bee Gees never released a Christmas song and revealed why he’s not a fan of festive music.

Barry Gibb is the last remaining brother and member of the Bee Gees and he has stated why the band never released a Christmas song.

Barry previously mentioned that he believes holiday music is a “marketing trick” and has cited this as the main reason for the Bee Gees not releasing any festive music of their own.

The Bee Gees only record that resembled anything of a Christmas song was their track ‘First of May’ which begins with the following lyrics: “When I was small and Christmas trees were tall.”

While the word Christmas is included in the track, ‘First of May’ is actually a song that centres around themes of nostalgia and regret. It was released in February 1969 and landed at number six in the official UK music chart.

The band also had a “Fan Club Only” seven-inch single that was released during the holidays in 1978.

Speaking to BBC News, Barry explained that the Bee Gees “always avoided” making Christmas music because of it feeling outdated and like a marketing tactic.

“We've always avoided it. I think it was appropriate maybe 50 years ago,” Barry explained.

"These days I think it's too much of a marketing trick.”

Having said this, Barry also noted that his late brother Robin Gibb had a Christmas record. It was Robin’s final studio album and it was titled My Favourite Christmas Carols. Barry added that he had no involvement with the album.

Barry made these comments last year around the time of the release of a feature-length documentary titled The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. The film took a deep dive into the Bee Gees original story - focusing on their early career and their journey to musical success.

Barry is the last surviving member of the Bee Gees following the deaths of his brothers and fellow bandmates. Robin Gibb passed away in 2012 and Maurice Gibb passed away in 2003. Their younger brother Andy Gibb was a solo artist who died in 1988.

