When Andy Gibb sang 'White Christmas' in 1981 and it was sensational

The younger brother of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb would often sing with his siblings, but also had a successful singing career of his own. Pictured in New York in 1981. Picture: YouTube

Andy Gibb singing 'White Christmas' as a tribute to Bing Crosby in 1981 is a rare piece of footage of the Gibb brother performing without the Bee Gees.

Andy Gibb was known as the 'other' Bee Gee.

The younger brother of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb would often sing with his siblings, but also had a successful singing career of his own.

In a video from 1981, Andy Gibb can be seen wearing a tuxedo as he takes to the stage in New York and gives a short speech in tribute to Bing Crosby.

The 23-year-old star then dedicates his next song to Mr Crosby before the music starts and the Gibb brother sings a beautiful rendition of the legend's hit song, 'White Christmas'.

The video was filmed at an important time in Andy Gibb's life; he was on a verge of a break-up with the 'love of his life' Victoria Principal, with whom he had just released his last ever single, a version of The Everly Brothers' 'All I Have to Do Is Dream.'

Andy Gibb was also the host of music television show Solid Gold in 1981 and 1982 and performed in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on Broadway, but he was eventually sadly fired from both jobs due to his absenteeism.

The youngest Gibb brother fought a battle with drug addiction all of his life and would eventually succumb to it, dying from a heart attack caused by cocaine use when he was just 30-years-old.

Broadway producer Zev Bruffman said of Andy's time as an actor: "When Andy was at the theater, he was a joy. But he wasn't there enough."

"We'd lose him over long weekends," he added. "He'd come back on Tuesday, and he'd look beat. He was like a little puppy—so ashamed when he did something wrong. He was all heart, but he didn't have enough muscle to carry through."

Despite his battle with drugs, Andy did see great success as a singer, scoring three number one singles in a row in the US:. Picture: Youtube

Despite his battle with drugs, Andy did see great success as a singer. He scored three number one singles in a row in the US: 'I Just Want to be Your Everything', '(Love is) Thicker than Water' and 'Shadow Dancing'.

He also had top 10 hits with 'An Everlasting Love', '(Our Love) Don't Throw it All Away' and 'Desire' however, he didn't have as much success in the UK: achieving one top 10 hit with 'An Everlasting Love'.

Over the next few years Andy would go twice to drug rehabilitation and in 1988 planned a come back and a record deal with Island Records.

But the deal was never signed, and despite the Bee Gees also announcing Andy Gibb would be officially joining their group as the fourth Bee Gee in 1988, Andy was still very torn up over his break-up with Victoria.

Robin Gibb would later say of Andy's state of mind in the spring of 1988 that he "just went downhill so fast... he was in a terrible state of depression."

Months before his death in 1988, the Bee Gees announced Andy Gibb would be officially joining their group as the fourth member of the group. (L to R) Robin, Maurice, Barry and Andy Gibb. Picture: Getty

Just two days after celebrating his 30th birthday in London while working on his new album, Andy was admitted to hospital in Oxford where he complained of chest pains and died not long afterwards.

After his death, his ex-wife Kim Reeder said: "I always knew that one day I'd get a call with news like this. It was only a matter of time." The Bee Gees made a statement to confirm Andy didn't die of a drug overdose – as it was widely reported – but from the side-effects of many years of drug use.

Andy Gibb is buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. The headstone reads 'Andy Gibb / March 5, 1958 – March 10, 1988 / An Everlasting Love'.