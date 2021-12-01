Love Actually star Keira Knightley says she knows who Juliet really chose

1 December 2021, 13:49

Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

As the Christmas season fast approaches and we dust off our favourite festive films, Keira Knightley shared a surprising fact about Love Actually.

Keira Knightley starred as Juliet in Love Actually and she has revealed that she hasn’t rewatched the popular British movie since its release.

Love Actually was released in 2003, it follows the love lives of several different couples as they each navigate the difficulties and joys of life in the run-up to Christmas.

Keira has previously mentioned that she doesn’t like to watch herself back in films and stated that it’s “very odd watching films that you’re in”, the Huffington Post reports.

It’s been said over the years since Love Actually’s release that Keira wasn’t aware of who her character Juliet chose to be with at the end of the film.

In the movie, Juliet is married to Peter (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Peter’s best friend Mark (played by Andrew Lincoln) has a crush on Juliet.

Mark declares his love for Juliet in one of Love Actually’s most iconic scenes - Mark shows up to Juliet’s house on Christmas Eve with cue cards. The cards express how Mark really feels and Juliet gives him a kiss before returning to her husband.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Keira said that while she may not have rewatched the film she does remember who Juliet ended up with.

“No, I have not watched the film again. Yes, I know that I stay with my husband,” Keira explained with laughter.

In 2017, Love Actually got a mini-sequel in the form of a 15-minute short film that was produced for the annual Red Nose Day fundraising campaign.

Titled Red Nose Day Actually, we see writer-director Richard Curtis follow-up on the lives of some of our favourite Love Actually characters. The sequel confirms that Juliet chose to stay with her husband Peter after all of these years.

As for Mark? He ended up marrying his celebrity crush, Kate Moss.

