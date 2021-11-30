Ed Sheeran does Love Actually to tease his Elton John Christmas duet single

30 November 2021, 10:42

By Mayer Nissim

Ed Sheeran and Elton John confirm their new collaboration 'Merry Christmas'.

There are few pop friendships as heartwarming as that between now-elder statesman of rock Elton John and modern-day superstar Ed Sheeran.

Elton was an early champion of Ed and his support (along with Ed's songs, of course), helped propel him to where he is today.

Fans of both had longed for a proper collaboration, and Ed recently spilled the beans that the two friends had been working on a Christmas single together.

"Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas," Ed said.

"Elton rings me almost every single day. He said, 'Step Into Christmas' is Number 6 in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?"

Ed Sheeran - Merry Christmas
Ed Sheeran - Merry Christmas. Picture: Twitter/Elton John

Elton confirmed all the details yesterday (November 29) with a post on Twitter featuring Ed doing that famous doorstep scene from Richard Curtis's Christmas movie Love Actually.

"Just under a year ago, I called @edsheeran to see if he wanted to make a Christmas single with me and now it’s nearly here!" Elton said.

"‘Merry Christmas’ will be out Fri 3 Dec with all proceeds from this year’s Christmas period going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & @ejaf🎄☃️🎄"

In the video, the cards held by Ed read: "Hello. Last Christmas I received a call from my mate Elton John. And he told me we should do a 'Christmas Song'.

"And I replied, 'Yeah, maybe in 2022'. But I actually wrote the chorus that day. And here we are. Our Christmas song 'Merry Christmas' is out this Friday.

"Go pre-order or pre-save it now. It has sleigh bells. A lot of them..."

Elton John is no stranger to Christmas hits, of course.

His single 'Step Into Christmas' (backed with the excellently-titled 'Ho, Ho, Ho (Who'd Be a Turkey at Christmas)') peaked at number 24 in 1973 and has since become a perennial seasonal favourite.

Since the charts went streaming, it's only done better and better, reaching number 11 in 2017 and entering the top ten the last three years.

