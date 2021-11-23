School cancels Grease musical production after students complain it's "offensive"

23 November 2021, 16:40 | Updated: 23 November 2021, 16:51

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta starred in Grease
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta starred in Grease. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Two Australian schools have axed productions of classic musical Grease after students complained that it's sexist and anti-feminist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been reported that pupils at Presbyterian Ladies' College (PLC), in Perth, claimed that the 1978 musical contains ‘offensive and sexist’ themes that don’t reflect modern-day Australia.

Grease was due to be performed by students both at PLC and Scotch College, but this has now been cancelled.

PLC principal Cate Begbie and acting Scotch College headmaster Peter Burt said: "A number of PLC students raised concerns whether the musical was appropriate in modern times.

"Scotch College listened respectfully to the girls' concerns and both schools agreed a different musical would be better suited for their joint production in 2022."

Grease is one of the most successful musical films of all time, and originally starred Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Danny and Sandy.

It follows their love story set at Rydell High School, with Danny is seen as the ‘bad boy’. Sandy begins as a ‘good girl’ before changing her appearance to keep his interest at the end of the film.

Grease has been the subject of controversy with some viewers in the past, with a handful of commentators branding it ‘misogynistic’ on Twitter.

Moments from the film that have been selected for closer scrutiny in the past have included when the T-birds sing "Did she put up a fight?", when Sandy is made fun of for being a virgin, and when Rizzo (Stockard Channing) is shamed for being sexually active.

In another scene, Putzie (David Del Rio) is seen hiding while looking up the skirts of female students, while same-sex couples are banned on the dancefloor during the school dance.

When Grease aired on TV last Christmas, one person tweeted: "Grease is problematic because the message is that women should change their entire personality and identity in order to be with the man they love".

Olivia Newton-John was previously asked about the backlash, and she told the Life of Greatness podcast: "I think it's kind of silly. I mean, this movie was made in the 1970s about the 1950s.

"It was a stage play, it's a musical, it's fun. It's a fun movie musical, not to be taken so seriously.

"We need to relax a little bit and just enjoy things for what they are. I didn't see it like that at all, I think it's a fun movie that entertains people."

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Adele crying during her ITV special

Adele breaks down in tears when she's reunited with her inspirational school teacher

Adele

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars

Bradley Cooper addresses the rumours that he dated Lady Gaga after A Star is Born
Elvis Presley alongside Austin Butler

Elvis Presley movie: Musical biopic cast, plot, release date and more revealed

Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley

Upcoming Elvis Presley movie starring Tom Hanks gets its first teaser trailer

Elvis Presley

I'm a Celebrity 2021: Full lineup revealed

I'm a Celebrity 2021: Full line-up announced including Richard Madeley, Danny Miller and David Ginola

I'm a Celebrity

More on Smooth

Freddie Mercury's final video for Queen

The Story of... 'These Are the Days of Our Lives' by Queen, Freddie Mercury's heartbreaking farewell

The Story of...

Peter Freestone speaks about the twelve years he spent as Freddie Mercury's close friend and assistant from 1980 to the star's death in November 1991.

Freddie Mercury's death: Longtime assistant shares beautiful untold stories of the star's final days

Music

Queen's final live show with Freddie Mercury at Knebworth in 1986

Remembering Freddie Mercury's incredible final performance with Queen - video

Queen

Mick Hucknall of Simply Red in concert

Simply Red announce new outdoor UK tour dates for summer 2022

Simply Red

Can you guess what these biscuits are?

QUIZ: Can you identify the biscuits in these tricky close-up pictures?

Quizzes

Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time

The Story of... 'Time After Time' by Cyndi Lauper

The Story of...