Watch the trailer for the new David Bowie biopic Stardust (with no David Bowie music)

By Tom Eames

The first trailer has been released for the upcoming David Bowie biopic Stardust starring Johnny Flynn as the late pop icon.

The film follows David Bowie in the early 1970s before he takes on his famous persona of Ziggy Stardust.

Johnny Flynn plays the role of the legendary rock star, and the first trailer gives fans their first look at him in the part.

Watch the trailer in full above.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "David Bowie is one of the most seminal legends in music history; but who was the man behind the many faces?

Johnny Flynn as David Bowie. Picture: IFC Films

"In 1971, a 24-year-old fledgling David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) is sent to America to promote his newest record, The Man Who Sold the World.

"Leaving behind his pregnant wife Angie (Jena Malone), Bowie and his band embark on a makeshift coast-to-coast promotional tour with struggling Mercury Records publicist Rob Oberman (Marc Maron)."

However, don't expect a Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman style film with lots of Bowie music on the soundtrack. It has previously been reported by a family member that Bowie's music won't be used in the film as the family don't approve.

David Bowie in 1973. Picture: Getty

Last year, Bowie's son Duncan Jones tweeted: "I'm not saying this movie is not happening. I honestly wouldn't know.

"I'm saying that as it stands, this movie won't have any of dads music in it, & I can't imagine that changing.

"If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, thats up to the audience."