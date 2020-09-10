Dolly Parton scores first Christian number 1 song with ‘There Was Jesus’ Zach Williams duet

On Air Now
10 September 2020
Dolly Parton has achieved yet another goal of hers, as the 74-year-old star scored her first ever Christian number one.
The country singer scored her first number one hit on the Billboard Christian charts with the powerful song ‘There Was Jesus’.
Dolly said: “Having a number one record at any time is a great thing, but having a number one faith-based record during these crazy times is even greater.
“I feel humbled and blessed to be part of this wonderful song.
“It does my heart good to know that we have touched the lives of so many people.”
Dolly collaborated with Christian artist Zach Williams for the track ‘There Was Jesus’.
The ‘9 to 5’ hitmaker added: “I don't even know hardly what to say about all the number ones in all the different fields of music.
“Thank you God, thank you fans and thank you everyone who has worked so hard to make this possible.”
‘There Was Jesus’ topped both the Christian Airplay and Christian AC charts for the chart week of September 12.
The new number one adds to Dolly impressive list of 25 number one hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, two number ones on the Country Airplay chart, two number one tracks on the Adult Contemporary chart and two number one songs on the all-genre Hot 100.
Last year, Dolly earned her first number one on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart with ‘Faith’, a collaboration with Galantis and Mr. Probz.
It comes after Smooth revealed Dolly will release her first ever Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, on October 2, including collaborations with several stars such as Michael Bublé and Willie Nelson.
