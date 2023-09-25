Duran Duran unveil new single 'Black Moonlight' featuring Nile Rodgers and Andy Taylor

25 September 2023, 11:43

Duran Duran have dropped their latest single, 'Black Midnight,' showcasing the talents of former guitarist Andy Taylor and the iconic Nile Rodgers.
Duran Duran have dropped their latest single, 'Black Moonlight,' showcasing the talents of former guitarist Andy Taylor and the iconic Nile Rodgers. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Nile Rodgers and Andy Taylor shine in new single 'Black Moonlight'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Duran Duran have dropped their latest single, 'Black Moonlight,' showcasing the talents of former guitarist Andy Taylor and the iconic Nile Rodgers.

The electrifying collaboration is the second teaser from Duran Duran's forthcoming album, Dance Macabre.

The record will embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween, comprising a blend of covers, originals, and reimagined classics from the band's extensive back catalogue.

The record will embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween, comprising a blend of covers, originals, and reimagined classics from the band's extensive back catalog.
The record will embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween, comprising a blend of covers, originals, and reimagined classics from the band's extensive back catalog. Picture: Getty

Andy Taylor departed from the group in 2006 due to creative differences, however, his collaboration is the latest in a long line of returns to the band, most notably when Taylor returned to work with Duran Duran on their 2010 album, All You Need Is Now.

Notably, Nile Rodgers has a longstanding history with Duran Duran, having previously remixed the band's 1984 hit single, 'The Reflex,' and later producing their fourth studio album, Notorious, in 1986.

Keyboard maestro Nick Rhodes shared his enthusiasm for their enduring collaboration with the Chic guitarist, saying, "Nile Rodgers is a creative force of nature. Whenever we convene in the studio, music sparks and magic materialises.

"Nile often quips that CHIC is his first band and Duran Duran his second.

"Personally, I've always been drawn to lunar themes over solar ones, and Simon embraced that concept wholeheartedly."

Nile Rodgers (left) and Andy Taylor (right) both appear on Duran Duran's new single 'Black Moonlight'
Nile Rodgers (left) and Andy Taylor (right) both appear on Duran Duran's new single 'Black Moonlight'. Picture: Getty

BLACK MOONLIGHT

Frontman Simon Le Bon enthusiastically dubbed the track a "classic Duran Duran-Nile Rodgers collaboration" and recounting the genesis of 'Black Moonlight', said: "When Nile began strumming his guitar in the studio, his riff ignited a creative fire within us all, and the song practically composed itself."

Danse Macabre is slated for release October 27, promising an eclectic mix of musical treasures, including covers of Talking Heads' 'Psycho Killer,' Siouxsie and the Banshees' 'Spellbound,' and Billie Eilish's 'Bury a Friend.'

Listen to 'Black Moonlight' by Duran Duran, featuring Nile Rodgers and Andy Taylor, above.

More from Duran Duran

See more More from Duran Duran

Save a Prayer

The Story of... 'Save a Prayer' by Duran Duran

Song Facts

Duran Duran's best songs

Duran Duran's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Duran Duran in 1981 (L-R: Nick Rhodes (back), Simon Le Bon, John Taylor (front), Roger Taylor, Andy Taylor)

Duran Duran facts: Name meaning, songs, albums and members explained

Duran Duran Guitarist Andy Taylor in 1981

Andy Taylor facts: Duran Duran guitarist's age, wife, children and career explained

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor is undergoing a new form of treatment and it's 'giving him hope,' his bandmate has disclosed.

Duran Duran's John Taylor gives update on Andy Taylor's terminal cancer battle: 'He has hope'

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 53-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Coldplay invited Canadian legend Bryan Adams to sing in front of his hometown crowd at a recent concert in Vancouver.

Bryan Adams joins Coldplay for epic rendition of 'Everything I Do' at Vancouver concert

Bryan Adams

Kylie Minogue in 2018

Kylie Minogue facts: Legendary singer's age, partner, songs and height revealed

Music

Take That announce their new single 'Windows'

Take That unveil gorgeous new single 'Windows' as they announce new album and UK tour

Take That

Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean never started a family, and now Dolly revealed why whilst adding she's "almost glad" it didn't happen.

Dolly Parton reveals regretful reason behind why she never had children with husband of 57 years

Dolly Parton

Wham! amicably split in 1986, but it wouldn't be the last time George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley performed on stage together.

When George Michael invited Andrew Ridgeley to perform on stage together for the very last time

George Michael