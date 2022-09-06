Michael Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe says she partly blames herself for singer's death in rare interview

Debbie Rowe appears on a new Michael Jackson documentary. Picture: Getty/ET

By Tom Eames

Michael Jackson's second wife Debbie Rowe has spoken about the singer's death in a rare interview.

Michael Jackson's ex has said that she was "partly to blame" for the King of Pop’s death in 2009.

Appearing in an upcoming documentary, Debbie Rowe, 63, breaks down in tears as she admits she "should have done more" during Jackson's painkiller addiction.

In a clip from Fox’s TV special, Rowe says: “I should have done something and I didn’t. There is a number of people that died from addictions and in some way I was part of it.”

Meanwhile in the documentary, which has been seen by The Sun, Rowe says she was "as bad" as Dr Arnold Klein, who issed Jackson his painkiller medication.

“I was basically as bad as him [Klein] and I am so sorry I participated in it," she said.

Michael Jackson died of a cardiac arrest in June 2009, after having a heavy dose of the sedative Propofol in his system. It was enough to "put down a rhino", according to ex-LAPD coroner Ed Winter.

Klein, who died in 2015, was described as the ‘Father of Botox’, and during a civil trial over Jackson’s death in 2013 he was blamed by Rowe for "feeding Jackson’s drug habit".

Michael Jackson and Rowe married at a private ceremony in 1996, and the pair were parents to children Prince and Paris Jackson, with Rowe being their surrogate mother.

The singer's third child, son Prince Michael II, was conceived using a second surrogate mother, whose identity is still unknown.

Who Really Killed Michael Jackson? airs on Fox in the States tonight (September 6).