Phil Collins legal battle will see him questioned about "not washing or brushing his teeth for a year"

27 October 2021, 15:38 | Updated: 27 October 2021, 15:40

Phil Collins with former wife Orianne
Phil Collins with former wife Orianne. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Phil Collins will reportedly speak under oath about claims from his ex-wife that he didn’t wash or brush his teeth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phil is expected to sit down for a filmed deposition in December, while being questioned by his ex-wife Orianne Bates’ lawyers. This will be part of the former couple’s legal dispute over their mansion in Florida.

Jewellery designer Orianne claims that she was verbally promised half of their estate by her former partner, and Judge Carlos Guzman has ruled that the case can go ahead.

Bates’s spokesperson said: "We are happy for the win in this matter, look forward to the case moving forward, and as she has said from the beginning, we expect justice to be served."

Lawyer Richard Wolfe added: "I have spoken with Phil’s counsel and anticipate his deposition sometime in December after his current tour.

Read more: Phil Collins’ Hollywood actor daughter Lily Collins gets married in "magical" ceremony

"We have always been ready and willing to discuss a resolution. Orianne has warm feelings for Phil as they have children together and she only wants what is fair and reasonable, and what Phil agreed to."

Phil had previously tried to stop his former wife – who has since married 32-year-old Tom Bates – from suing him for half of their former Miami Beach home.

However, with the case now moving forward, the 70-year-old will face questions from Bates’s legal team about allegations she has previously made, including that the singer abused alcohol and prescription medication, didn’t brush his teeth for months, stopped showering, and became "depressed, abusive and incapable of having sex".

Phil Collins with ex-wife Orianne and their two sons Nicholas and Matthew in 2018
Phil Collins with ex-wife Orianne and their two sons Nicholas and Matthew in 2018. Picture: Getty

‘Phil will be called to give a deposition in this case now despite his efforts to stop Orianne and her lawyers," an insider claimed to the Daily Mail.

"It’s going to be uncomfortable for Phil because he is notoriously shy and private, but questions will be asked about his life. Orianne is adamant she wants the world to know her truth and feels that justice would be Phil giving her half the proceeds of the house, which she insists he verbally promised when they split.

QUIZ: How well do you know the lyrics to 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins?

"So questions about Phil’s mindset, mental state, personal behaviour and acts are all potentially on the table. Certainly, if her lawyer could convince a jury that Phil’s mind was impacted by alleged drug and drink use then that helps her case."

The Genesis singer’s lawyers have stated that the claims are "scandalous, scurrilous, unethical and, for the most part, patently false or grossly exaggerated".

Phil Collins has sons Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15, with his ex. The former couple married in 1999, before splitting seven years later. They reunited in 2016, but separated a few years later.

Their son Nicholas is currently on tour with his dad as Genesis's drummer.

More from Phil Collins

See more More from Phil Collins

Phil Collins

Phil Collins facts: Singer's age, wife, children, health and net worth revealed
Phil Collins

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

Genesis Perform At The The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Genesis announce rescheduled London O2 dates for their farewell tour in 2022

Music

Genesis at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow

Genesis postpone final UK Last Domino tour dates after positive COVID tests in the band
Could this be the final run of Genesis reunion shows?

Phil Collins thinks Genesis' reunion shows in 2021 will definitely be their last
Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a [drum]stick' ahead of Genesis tour

Phil Collins says he can 'barely hold a drumstick' ahead of Genesis tour after illness
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

Watch Katy Perry’s stunning performance of The Beatles classic track ‘All You Need is Love’

Watch Katy Perry’s stunning performance of The Beatles classic track ‘All You Need is Love’

Music

ABBA Voyage

ABBA confirm there will be no more new music after Voyage album

ABBA

Bee Gees member Barry Gibb claims to have seen ghosts of his brothers Robin and Andy

Bee Gees: Barry Gibb and wife Linda claim to have seen ghosts of Robin and Andy

Bee Gees

Monster Mash

The bizarre story of 'Monster Mash': Smash hit Halloween song celebrates 58 goulish years

Music

Michael Jackson and Ray Parker Jr

The 10 greatest (and scariest) Halloween songs of all time

Song Lists