Phil Collins legal battle will see him questioned about "not washing or brushing his teeth for a year"

Phil Collins with former wife Orianne. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Phil Collins will reportedly speak under oath about claims from his ex-wife that he didn’t wash or brush his teeth.

Phil is expected to sit down for a filmed deposition in December, while being questioned by his ex-wife Orianne Bates’ lawyers. This will be part of the former couple’s legal dispute over their mansion in Florida.

Jewellery designer Orianne claims that she was verbally promised half of their estate by her former partner, and Judge Carlos Guzman has ruled that the case can go ahead.

Bates’s spokesperson said: "We are happy for the win in this matter, look forward to the case moving forward, and as she has said from the beginning, we expect justice to be served."

Lawyer Richard Wolfe added: "I have spoken with Phil’s counsel and anticipate his deposition sometime in December after his current tour.

"We have always been ready and willing to discuss a resolution. Orianne has warm feelings for Phil as they have children together and she only wants what is fair and reasonable, and what Phil agreed to."

Phil had previously tried to stop his former wife – who has since married 32-year-old Tom Bates – from suing him for half of their former Miami Beach home.

However, with the case now moving forward, the 70-year-old will face questions from Bates’s legal team about allegations she has previously made, including that the singer abused alcohol and prescription medication, didn’t brush his teeth for months, stopped showering, and became "depressed, abusive and incapable of having sex".

Phil Collins with ex-wife Orianne and their two sons Nicholas and Matthew in 2018. Picture: Getty

‘Phil will be called to give a deposition in this case now despite his efforts to stop Orianne and her lawyers," an insider claimed to the Daily Mail.

"It’s going to be uncomfortable for Phil because he is notoriously shy and private, but questions will be asked about his life. Orianne is adamant she wants the world to know her truth and feels that justice would be Phil giving her half the proceeds of the house, which she insists he verbally promised when they split.

"So questions about Phil’s mindset, mental state, personal behaviour and acts are all potentially on the table. Certainly, if her lawyer could convince a jury that Phil’s mind was impacted by alleged drug and drink use then that helps her case."

The Genesis singer’s lawyers have stated that the claims are "scandalous, scurrilous, unethical and, for the most part, patently false or grossly exaggerated".

Phil Collins has sons Nicholas, 19, and Matthew, 15, with his ex. The former couple married in 1999, before splitting seven years later. They reunited in 2016, but separated a few years later.

Their son Nicholas is currently on tour with his dad as Genesis's drummer.