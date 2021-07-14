Queen's Brian May says he's 'devastated' as he shares footage of flooded west London home

14 July 2021, 09:51

By Naomi Bartram

Queen guitarist Brian May has said he is 'heartbroken' after his flat in London was flooded.

Brian May has shared footage of his home after his belongings were ruined by flooding.

The Queen guitarist came home from a day at Royal Holloway College to find his flat in Kensington, London was hit by the flash floods.

In a post on Instagram, the 73-year-old said: "The whole bottom floor had been inundated with a sewage overflow - which has covered our carpets, rugs and all kinds of precious (to us) things in a stinking sludge.

"It's disgusting, and actually quite heartbreaking. It feels like we have been invaded, desecrated."

He added that his wife, Anita Dobson, “had a lifetime of memorabilia on the floor of our basement - and most of it is sodden and ruined.”

The star continued: “I had rescued all my most treasured childhood photo albums and scrapbooks from my studio house because it was threatened with a forest fire some months ago.

“Where did I put it all for safety? In the basement here in Kensington. Irony. Today it turned into a sodden mess.”

Adding he is ‘devastated’, May said: “This stuff is only ‘things’ - but it feels like Back to the Future when the photograph fades - feels like a lot of my past has been wiped out.”

Alongside the post, Brian also shared a number of videos of his flooded house, including a glimpse of the sodden floors and furniture.

Brian May has shared the 'devastation' floods have done to his flat in London
Brian May has shared the 'devastation' floods have done to his flat in London. Picture: Alamy

In another post, the guitarist blamed the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council for the flooding, saying they are "responsible for all the misery that is going on in my neighbourhood tonight".

The council has since released a statement which reads: “Our priority is to make sure residents who have been affected by last night’s flooding have the help they need”.

A spokesman confirmed 120 residents had been placed in emergency hotel accommodation while repairs were underway.

They added: “Flash floods have affected boroughs across London after sudden and torrential rainfall.

“This is causing damage and disruption across the city, not just here in Kensington and Chelsea and is not linked to basement building.”

