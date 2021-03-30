Queen's Brian May releases beautiful new single 'Panic Attack 2021’ to help combat coronavirus anxiety

30 March 2021, 17:15

Brian May and Kerry Ellis have released a new track 'Panic Attack 2021'. Pictured, the pair's new music video for the song.
Brian May and Kerry Ellis have released a new track 'Panic Attack 2021'. Pictured, the pair's new music video for the song. Picture: Brian May Official/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Brian May and his singing partner Kerry Ellis have released a new single 'Panic Attack 2021’ as an antidote to COVID-19 anxiety.

Queen guitarist Brian May and his singing and songwriting partner Kerry Ellis have released a new single inspired by the coronavirus.

The duo, who have had a close friendship for two decades, have written 'Panic Attack 2021' as a reimagining of their 2017 single 'It's Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)'.

See more: Queen's Brian May releases heart-wrenching guitar solo of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in tribute to Captain Tom

The release comes after the pair played the song live online to celebrate New Years Eve and decided to rework the hit after it chimed with fans all over the world.

Sharing how the new version came about, Brian said: “At the close of 2020 there was a feeling that perhaps saying goodbye to that year would bring relief from the pandemic and a new era of hope would now begin.

See more: Spine-tingling moment Brian May plays a staggering guitar solo to an empty stadium

Brian May and his singing and songwriting partner Kerry Ellis have released a new single inspired by the coronavirus.
Brian May and his singing and songwriting partner Kerry Ellis have released a new single inspired by the coronavirus. Picture: Brian May Official/YouTube
The duo, who have had a close friendship for two decades, have written 'Panic Attack 2021' as a reimagining of their 2017 single 'It's Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)'.
The duo, who have had a close friendship for two decades, have written 'Panic Attack 2021' as a reimagining of their 2017 single 'It's Gonna Be All Right (The Panic Attack Song)'. Picture: Brian May Official/YouTube

"Sadly, following a very muted and restricted celebration of Christmas, the New Year dawned with the realisation that the mankind’s struggle was probably going to get worse before it got better.

See more: Freddie Mercury unseen photos: Brian May releases new-found private images of Queen bandmates

"Kerry and I realised that The Panic Attack song now potentially had a whole new meaning to literally millions of people around the world who felt a growing sense of panic.

See more: Jaw-dropping moment Brian May played 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace

"In the UK, there was definitely a feeling that we had all been cheated of our Happy New Year. So we wanted to mark the occasion in a completely real and transparent way.”

“We’ve all come through some dark times,” says Brian May. “Now we want to give hope for brighter days to come.” Pictured on stage at the Oscars in 2019.
“We’ve all come through some dark times,” says Brian May. “Now we want to give hope for brighter days to come.” Pictured on stage at the Oscars in 2019. Picture: Getty

See more: Brian May singing duet with Pavarotti on 'Too Much Love Will Kill You' is spectacular

By e-mailed updates and Zoom discussions, Brian May and Kerry Ellis created a new vocal track, while assembling ideas for a new mix and groundbreaking video.

Driving the whole project was a desire to create something that would actually rekindle some hope, reminding listeners that in spite of endless wrong turns – and in the words of the song - things were, somehow going to be alright!

See more: Queen’s Brian May giving a tutorial on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is so soothing

Finally, after wrestling further with home recording, restrictions were relaxed to the point where Brian and Kerry were able to meet for a couple of days socially distanced work in Brian’s studio. 

Long-time Queen and BM engineer and co-producer Justin Shirley Smith - himself newly recovered from Covid - worked alongside Brian on extensive new guitar work, including a wild new solo, and a dynamic mix. 

See more: Queen: Freddie Mercury and Brian May's private hotel jam session from 1986 is spectacular

In a few days, again swapping ideas with Kerry through digital media, the new track was finished.  

“We’ve all come through some dark times,” says Brian May. “Now we want to give hope for brighter days to come.”

See next: Queen: Rare video of Freddie Mercury playing the drums at a band rehearsal in 1977 is phenomenal

“I am beyond excited to kick off this year with a song full of hope,” say Kerry. "Music is so powerful and it’s amazing what you can still create with so many restrictions. I hope this song and video gives people as much hope and joy as it did for me and Brian making it. We have all had quite a tough year but remember: ‘it’s gonna be alright!’” 

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

Queen's six-minute masterpiece 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the most famous songs of all time and sold more than one million copies in 1975 alone.

The Story of... 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen

The Story of...

Brian May has released a brand-new selection of backstage images of Freddie Mercury and his Queen bandmates Pictured (L to R) Mary Austin, Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor.

Freddie Mercury unseen photos: Brian May releases new-found private images of Queen bandmates

Freddie Mercury

Queen's Brian May, Freddie Mercury, John Deacon and Roger Taylor were doing press to promote Live Aid in 1985.

Queen speak candidly about Live Aid 'egos' in rare pre-concert video: "It's going to be chaos"
The Freddie Mercury Tribute concert saw the George Michael and Lisa Stansfield (top) join stars including David Bowie and Annie Lennox in celebrating the life of the Queen frontman.

The Freddie Mercury tribute concert: A guide to the greatest gig of the ‘90s

Freddie Mercury

George Michael performed with Queen at Freddie Mercury's tribute concert in 1992

Queen's Roger Taylor responds to rumours George Michael turned down replacing Freddie Mercury
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Aretha Franklin singing in 1980

Aretha Franklin's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Aretha Franklin

Dolly Parton was on stage in 1983 when she started telling the audience a story of how she used to do Elvis impressions when she was a child.

When Dolly Parton did an exquisite impression of Elvis Presley as a woman

Dolly Parton

Which singer would be your best friend? These 8 questions have the answer

QUIZ: Which singer would be your best friend? These 8 questions have the answer

Quizzes

Michael Jackson could have appeared in Labyrinth

How Michael Jackson and Sting almost starred in Labyrinth instead of David Bowie

David Bowie

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Beatles