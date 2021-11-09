Watch Queen's Roger Taylor take on 11-year old viral sensation Nandi Bushell in drum battle

9 November 2021, 09:57

“To actually get to play with Mr. Taylor. Just wow!” Bushell said.
“To actually get to play with Mr. Taylor. Just wow!” Bushell said. Picture: YouTube

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

At only 11 years of age, Nandi Bushell has already racked up an impressive list of musical collaborations.

The young drummer and viral sensation has performed with or challenged numerous high-profile musicians in recent years, including the likes of Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

She also performs cover versions on her YouTube channel which has been supported by the likes of Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and Lenny Kravitz.

Read more: Freddie Mercury's singing voice almost made Roger Taylor laugh at first

Now she's lined up her next victim: Queen legend Roger Taylor.

Nothing seems to phase the young Nandi Bushell, and even the presence of a titan of rock music such as Taylor won't stop her from taking her drum battle opponents to the sword. Or the stick, we should say.

Nandi Bushell's latest drum battle sees her playing alongside Queen legend Roger Taylor.
Nandi Bushell's latest drum battle sees her playing alongside Queen legend Roger Taylor. Picture: YouTube

Bushell's giddy excitement is infectious throughout her video, and despite being so young, is a genuine fan of Queen.

Introducing her video with the backstory of how she came to learn of Queen's music, Bushell explains that she auditioned to play the drums to 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for an advert when she was aged only 8 and has loved the band since.

"Playing Mr. Taylor in the advert got me hooked on Queen. Ever since then I have loved Queen and Mr.Taylor's playing."

The video then goes on to show various videos of Nandi singing along and playing the drumbeats to Queen's songs.

Read more: Freddie Mercury's a cappella vocals from 'We Are the Champions' prove he was one of the best singers in history

After a back and forth playing alongside Taylor, he finally drops his drumsticks and holds his hands up saying: "I’m done! I give up!”

The pair then go on to jam out 'We Are The Champions' together, which must've been a dream come true for the young musician.

Watch the drum battle unfold in the video below:

Alongside the video, Nandi wrote in the caption: “I have just had another INCREDIBLE day! Mr Taylor was so nice and kind to me. We had a little drum battle then we jammed a few Queen songs."

“I am so grateful and truly appreciate all of these unreal experiences! Thank you Mr Taylor!!!”

Having played on stage with Lenny Kravitz at London's O2 Arena, and joining Foo Fighters on stage in Los Angeles only last month, the sky's the limit for the young drummer.

If Dave Grohl calls her enthusiasm for playing the drums "the true meaning of rock 'n' roll", we're sure Roger Taylor and other rock legends agree.

